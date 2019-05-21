The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 21
Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.
Tweets of the Day:
“What I bring to the table is a versatile player that brings a lot to the court” - @umichbball’s Ignas Brazdeikis pic.twitter.com/8rj3wFiDi7— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 20, 2019
“I think I’ve done a great job this year to show many different aspects of my game," Ignas Brazdeikis from @umichbball who was one of 12 guys we hosted for draft workouts on Monday.@Keith_Langlois has more in today's Trending: https://t.co/uFYEXomMih pic.twitter.com/YkBgYCVMck— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 20, 2019
May 21, 2019
🚨Coaching Alert🚨— Big X (@_Big_X_) May 19, 2019
Excited to announce @MiamiHEAT sharpshooter Duncan Robinson @D_Bo20 will be coaching alongside @daycheck3 for @TheWiseGuys_TBT this summer! Let’s goooo @thetournament #TBTRecs pic.twitter.com/3tRhrvR5GU
252/353 @marchmadness 10/14 @bigten @umichbball @UMichAthletics This has been a dream come true! 🏀 So many important contributions to neuroscience from @UMich thank you all for supporting me and all of us with #Epilepsy 🙏🏻🙏🏻#CollegeBasketball #NCAA pic.twitter.com/yJpLrLfgJF— Bryan Black (@353jerseys4hope) May 21, 2019
Tough day. Great season. Proud of our Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/t0CMxJRZYJ— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 20, 2019
💛💙 #Seniors #Team42 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/US4rsnxHTz— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 21, 2019
Moving on! @brienne_minor wins the final five games of the second set to move into the second round! #goblue pic.twitter.com/NKPkPTPhMN— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 20, 2019
What a win for @ChiaraLommer! She takes down No. 4 seed Ingrid Gamarra Martins in straight sets to advance! #goblue pic.twitter.com/crUrrGz4YG— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 20, 2019
We are very excited to welcome Toyelle Wilson (@CoachTMWilson) to Michigan as our new recruiting coordinator and assistant coach! https://t.co/j4Xh2dXA6K #goblue pic.twitter.com/fIYHigMw0X— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) May 20, 2019
Thank you to our #FanTasticFans for supporting us all season! We almost filled the house today, Team 42 loves and appreciates you all!— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) May 20, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Updated Wolverines Coaching Hot Board: Ed Cooley Rising
• Andrew Hussey, How Do College Coaches Fare Making The Leap From The NBA
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Van Fillinger Recaps U-M Visit
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Bryce Steele Talks U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Jansen Podcast Discusses John Beilein Going To The NBA
• Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: In Michigan basketball's coaching search, safer is smarter
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook