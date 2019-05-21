News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 21

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

He didn’t like it there. He loved it there. But our game has changed. I know he’s disappointed in the state of our game right now. The unethical nature of what’s been going on
— Fran McCaffrey on John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Updated Wolverines Coaching Hot Board: Ed Cooley Rising

• Andrew Hussey, How Do College Coaches Fare Making The Leap From The NBA

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Van Fillinger Recaps U-M Visit

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Bryce Steele Talks U-M

• Chris Balas, Monday Musings

• Andrew Hussey, Jansen Podcast Discusses John Beilein Going To The NBA

• Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: In Michigan basketball's coaching search, safer is smarter


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}