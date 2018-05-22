Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan will head to Johannesburg and Cape Town next spring.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We’re going to [South] Africa. We’re going to Johannesburg and Cape Town, and we’re going to do a safari. How about that? How about a safari?"
— Jim Harbaugh, referring to next year's spring trip.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Confirms Trip to South Africa Next Year

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Athlon Projects U-M to Finish Fifth in Nation in 2018

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M in the Thick of it for Kyren Williams

• Christian Booher, Michigan Sports Zone: Michigan Basketball 2018-19 Player Profile: Ignas Brazdeikis

• Harrison Faigen, Silver Screen and Roll: 2018 NBA Draft: Lakers set for Workout With Duncan Robinson, Five Other Prospects Tuesday

• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Starting Five: Decision Coming for top 35 Junior Romeo Weems

---

{{ article.author_name }}