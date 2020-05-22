The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 22
Tweets of the day
"Our crowd was amazing this game. This was probably one of my favorite home games."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 21, 2020
- @NStauskas11 reminisced on a reunion Zoom with @JohnBeilein and @SpikeAlbrecht. Great to see these @umichbball icons back together! 〽
Full 33-minute video➡️ https://t.co/bQKtQip9fR pic.twitter.com/L4BsDlhnw5
#SeniorShowcase - Zavier Simpson!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) May 21, 2020
🏀 '18 #FinalFour Participant
🏀 Michigan Leader in Games Played
🏀 Big Ten All-Defensive Team
🏀 2x Second Team All-Big Ten
Hear from @Xaviersimpson3 on the #MM365 pod!
🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/EvPdnf2gkq
Pure Michigan! pic.twitter.com/BYcgjGiu7D— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) May 22, 2020
Missing these sunny spring days on the Diag. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/YZc7xXQa6d— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 21, 2020
I’m a college graduate now. It feels amazing.— Charles Matthews (@1CMatthews) May 21, 2020
I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way.— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 21, 2020
Coming 2021 on @espn! pic.twitter.com/nm9SdFYB7D
Michigan’s Ty Law was a baaaaad man pic.twitter.com/R1neDwT9l9— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 21, 2020
Droppin the 〽️! Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/y1NJ05o5BV— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 21, 2020
Looking for a part-time Michigan recruiting reporter. Remote. Paid. Experience required (yes, it is required!!!). My DMs are open.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 22, 2020
My first ever Michigan game! It was the best feeling ever man 💯 pic.twitter.com/qqEFJRILFd— βLUΣPRIΠT JΔΨ 🦹🏾♂️ (@BluePrintJay) May 21, 2020
Final 10...🤞🏿 @GopherFootball @UMichFootball @CanesFootball @WVUfootball @HokiesFB @USFFootball @GamecockFB @UKFootball @VandyFootball @UofLFootball @FLAWDA_ pic.twitter.com/myUwiGbky3— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) May 21, 2020
"I realized it was OK to feel overwhelmed, to keep up with school, lacrosse, a social life; it’s not supposed to be easy."— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) May 21, 2020
In honor of #MentalHealthAwareness month we wanted to share @tis_a_MIRAcle story and journey with you again. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cxXWDpPuuK
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Football ITF Extra: A Plan to Reconvene
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Law, Welbourne Among Hall of Honor Inductees
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Elite 2022 QB Target Calls Jim Harbaugh
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Don Brown Promises Better Against Ohio State
• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Four-Star DE Quintin Somerville
---
