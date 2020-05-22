News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 22

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“We acknowledge it [the struggles against OSU] and move on from it, and hopefully I do a better job because I don't blame the players for anything. You blame the old guy right here. I've got to do a better job getting our guys ready, and I promise I'm going to."
— Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown on Thursday morning, addressing the team's defensive struggles against Ohio State the past two years
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Football ITF Extra: A Plan to Reconvene

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Law, Welbourne Among Hall of Honor Inductees

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Elite 2022 QB Target Calls Jim Harbaugh

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Don Brown Promises Better Against Ohio State

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Four-Star DE Quintin Somerville

