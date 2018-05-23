Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Yqfhslhlr5ynjanfhfgp
Michigan didn't land New Haven (Mich.) High four-star small forward Romeo Weems on Tuesday, but John Beilein and the Wolverines are still in phenomenal shape for several top 100 players in the 2019 class.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Iowa (in Omaha, Neb.)

Sport: Baseball

When: 10:00 a.m.

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Someone made the joke that they should get [freshman quarterback] Joe Milton his own office here, because he’s trying to watch tape every single day."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on his 'Attack Each day' podcast.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: An Overseas Destination and big Recruiting News

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's Recruiting Momentum Continues

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Denver Warren Calls U-M 'a Dream College'

• Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune: Star Recruit Romeo Weems Picks DePaul Over Michigan and Michigan State

Question of the day

• What position do you think is Michigan's biggest need in the 2019 basketball recruiting class?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}