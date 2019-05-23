News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 23

Andrew Hussey
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the University of Michigan's storied basketball program
— Juwan Howard

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Rivals.com Analyst Breaks Down Why Recruits Will Be Drawn To Juwan Howard

• Andrew Hussey, Juwan Howard Officially Hired As Michigan Head Coach

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Zak Zinter Talks Commitment

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Dani Dennis-Sutton Adds U-M Offer

• Andrew Hussey, Twitter Reacts To Michigan Hiring Juwan Howard

• Eric Bossi, Advantages, challenges for Juwan Howard at Michigan

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Howard "Negotiations," Jalen Wilson, Assistants & More

• Corey Evans, 5 recruits new Michigan coach Juwan Howard needs to target

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Matt Dudek, Others Recap What They Saw On The African Safari

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Juwan Howard Is Worth the Risk

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: In the end, Michigan goes all-in, gambles on Juwan Howard

