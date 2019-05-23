〽️ICHIGAN... He has some unfinished business to tend to 🏅 @miamiheat We are eternally grateful for these past 9 seasons. Two Championships, Growth, Life Lessons and Unbreakable Bonds! We are HEAT LIFERS 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Excited for this next chapter! Let’s get it!! #GOBLUE 〽️🏅〽️ pic.twitter.com/6wCYOq5Suj