The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 23
Tweets of the Day:
THIS IS MICHIGAN BASKETBALL. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/5sxcUZOYar— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 22, 2019
🏡#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/da4pIMsjHm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 23, 2019
All love from the @MiamiHEAT family. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/W387UyfkuH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 22, 2019
Welcome home, Coach. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/GY5wnL5uUJ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 22, 2019
Welcome home, Juwan Howard!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) May 22, 2019
Michigan announces they’ve hired the former All-American to be its next head coach! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VwTHQLH78w
〽️ICHIGAN... He has some unfinished business to tend to 🏅 @miamiheat We are eternally grateful for these past 9 seasons. Two Championships, Growth, Life Lessons and Unbreakable Bonds! We are HEAT LIFERS 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) May 22, 2019
Excited for this next chapter! Let’s get it!! #GOBLUE 〽️🏅〽️ pic.twitter.com/6wCYOq5Suj
Man I’m so pumped!!! Another one! https://t.co/bgZaIXypza— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 22, 2019
That’s a FAB hire, @umichbball!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2019
Congrats Coach Howard! We wish you nothing but the best at Michigan. 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/aTRr8IFo9A
Juwan Howard closed his U-M career with 1,500 points (1,526; 15.3 ppg) and 700 rebounds (745; 7.5 rpg), one of just seven Michigan players to reach both marks.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 23, 2019
MORE ON OUR NEW COACH » https://t.co/h6Z9YZuVzP#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ghhWMo4WFg
High integrity. ✔️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 23, 2019
Great character. ✔️
Basketball knowledge. ✔️#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YHSzGnMn5I
Get to know more about Coach Juwan Howard with our Coach Central: https://t.co/mqJkCuIAtA#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QG8cJL7Trn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 23, 2019
Night, night. 😃#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0K8Nay2ksv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 23, 2019
Final from Omaha:— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 22, 2019
OSU 2 - Michigan 1 #GoBlue plays Illinois Thursday at 9 am CT
Michigan edged in Big Ten Tournament opener, 2-1 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OSJd3jbKU5— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 22, 2019
Wolverines Sweep Big Ten Awards— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) May 22, 2019
B1G Coach of the Year - Mark Rothstein
Athlete of the Year - Caroline Hendershot
Freshman of the Year - Jessica Schoonbee#RowBlue 〽 » https://t.co/I40ugq503c
T6: OMG! BLOMMY #SCTop10 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bxOUHgJCZF— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 22, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Rivals.com Analyst Breaks Down Why Recruits Will Be Drawn To Juwan Howard
• Andrew Hussey, Juwan Howard Officially Hired As Michigan Head Coach
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Zak Zinter Talks Commitment
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Dani Dennis-Sutton Adds U-M Offer
• Andrew Hussey, Twitter Reacts To Michigan Hiring Juwan Howard
• Eric Bossi, Advantages, challenges for Juwan Howard at Michigan
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Howard "Negotiations," Jalen Wilson, Assistants & More
• Corey Evans, 5 recruits new Michigan coach Juwan Howard needs to target
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Matt Dudek, Others Recap What They Saw On The African Safari
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Juwan Howard Is Worth the Risk
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: In the end, Michigan goes all-in, gambles on Juwan Howard
---
