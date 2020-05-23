The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 23
Tweets of the day
The FINAL FIVE... pic.twitter.com/iJqv3GEDmE— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) May 22, 2020
"He turned around before that even went in!"— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 22, 2020
- A good chunk of time on our B1G Video Recall with @JohnBeilein, @NStauskas11 and @SpikeAlbrecht was spent marveling at @CarisLeVert's playmaking for @umichbball. 🔥
Full 33-minute video ➡️ https://t.co/bQKtQip9fR pic.twitter.com/FKDBCDfMAV
Leaders & best! Impressive leadership being shown by Michigan’s Bakich in Baseball & Harbaugh in Football. College sports have needed a sanity check for years. Now IS the time. Proud of these two men. https://t.co/gWcfyuJDrK— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 22, 2020
RT if your team has ever held the No. 1 spot in AP Poll History! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mr7ehYhgRn— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 22, 2020
Who is the best college basketball player to rock the No. 4 jersey? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JVOUeFythx— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 22, 2020
Want to be developed into a future NFL product. Michigan is one of the greatest places of all time to perfect those skills. You will also benefit from a”World Class University”and education. pic.twitter.com/sus0XXwJgE— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 22, 2020
Congrats @1CMatthews 🎓#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/0EXD6Ydcfe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 22, 2020
“We're very lucky to have [Cole Bajema]….It’s our plan to bring the best players in our state to Montlake and we can’t wait to see him in purple and gold.” - Coach Hopkins— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) May 22, 2020
Welcome to the #HuskyFamily, @colebajema22 ✍️
Release: https://t.co/aMeV6QjOVc
#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/Cci43Tf0x3
I just received a offer from @umichbball University of Michigan. Blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/V9ZsZgFuTO— Brandon Weston (@BWest233) May 22, 2020
May 23, 2020 – Happy Birthday Edward J. Hood - https://t.co/R4BuoK1qQn pic.twitter.com/7emvAZ8ggf— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 23, 2020
May 22, 2020
There are positives to take away from every situation. The glass is always half full #glassishalffull— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) May 22, 2020
Um, we do...clearly! https://t.co/wnyEPtb4An pic.twitter.com/fn0qn3SnJL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
OTD in 2008 @umichbaseball opened B1G Tournament play against Illinois at Ray Fisher Stadium. Jr Zach Putnam, the B1G Pitcher of the Year improved his record to 8-0 with a 5-2 victory. Adam Abraham had 2 RBI. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FJJRESx3zn— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 22, 2020
OTD in 2005 @umichsoftball beat North Carolina 6-0 to win the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional. Freshman Sam Findlay hit her 20th HR of the season and the Wolverines were off to the first ever NCAA Tournament Super Regional. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2oxDzjQr1a— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 22, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Four-Star Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Puts Michigan in his Final Five
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Wants to Visit Again
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Offers 2021 Four-Stars Quincy Allen, Brandon Weston
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a Huge Factor for Pair of top Targets
• Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus: Maurice Hurst is Poised for a big Season on the Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Line
