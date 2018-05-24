Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan picked up a walk-off win against Iowa on Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Michigan Athletics Twitter Account

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Purdue (in Omaha, Neb.)

Sport: Baseball

When: 6:00 p.m.

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The fact that some of the players have said Coach [Ed] Warinner is simplifying things and going back to the basics on the offensive line is music to my ears, because we weren’t very good at the fundamentals last year."
— Former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene on Wednesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: How Each Position on Offense is Trending Entering 2018

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Wide Receiver

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: DeJulius Bursts Into top 100, Isn't Satisfied

• CBS Sports.com: Will Shea Patterson be a Game Changer for Michigan?

• HawkCentral.com: Photos: Iowa vs. Michigan Baseball

