The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 24
U-M on TV
What: Michigan vs. Purdue (in Omaha, Neb.)
Sport: Baseball
When: 6:00 p.m.
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
WALK-OFF! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mHhf0KbKlW— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 23, 2018
Friday 8:00 dropping my top 8 schools!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wWiLEVFIlw— Devontae Dobbs (@Devontae_Dobbs) May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
This one is HUGE‼️Beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan. Thank you @4Warinner for this wonderful opportunity #GoBlue💙💛 @CCNextLevelFB @SixZeroStrength pic.twitter.com/jplhi93aEr— Carson Lee🏳 (@CarsonLee75) May 23, 2018
Ecstatic to announce I have received an offer from The University of Michigan!! 🔵 #GoBlue #Wolv @Coach_SMoore pic.twitter.com/TYAxGk66CD— Andrew Raym7️⃣2️⃣ (@andrew_raymBAHS) May 23, 2018
Congratulations to New Haven Forward @romeo_weems_0 . Committed to DePaul university looking forward to seeing you make excellence in the future. pic.twitter.com/8DznyJNzMH— HoopCity (@Hoopcity6) May 23, 2018
I think @romeo_weems_0 made a great choice with DePaul. I really like that he is not afraid to take risks and he chose what felt right. DePaul has an amazing bball history, they play great competition and its located right in Lincoln Park, one of the best neighborhoods in Chi.— The D Zone Basketball (@TheDZoneBBall) May 23, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
---
