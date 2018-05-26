The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Happy 32nd birthday to @UMichFootball great Mario Manningham!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 25, 2018
The Super Bowl Champion was a problem for B1G defenses with the Wolverines: pic.twitter.com/4WzeevBhHe
Bet on yourself 🙇🏾♂️💯— Charles Matthews (@1CMatthews) May 25, 2018
3rd in the Nation, 2nd in P5! Major shoutout to all the other #GoBlue sports that earned high or perfect scores. Amazing efforts by athletes and support staff!! #BuiltforLife https://t.co/qZfFQGTgV4— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) May 25, 2018
Graduation today, AA next Saturday 🙏🏾— Christian Turner (@_ChrisTurner28) May 25, 2018
〽️ichigan 〽️an 👏🏾 Congratulations 🕷 https://t.co/pn8em0tXqe— Al Washington (@CoachWash56) May 25, 2018
Most impressive part of Sarah Zieve's @SarahZieve kick to advance to the @NCAATrackField Championships steeplechase?— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 26, 2018
Her shoe was untied the whole time.
Didn't show her down one bit #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eqzoYnYmZ5
TICKET PUNCHED! Taylor McLaughlin makes it back-to-back-to-back trips to the @NCAATrackField Championships in the 400m hurdles with a 49.89 to win his #ncaaTFEast quarterfinal #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2FBLInG9Ek— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 25, 2018
#Rivals250 DB Adonis Otey has set his summer visit list, with these schools on the schedule:— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) May 25, 2018
Florida State
Ohio State
Tennessee
Michigan
Oklahoma
Alabama
He goes in-depth on his plans and why each school is a priority for a visit: https://t.co/a1ZlSYLyle pic.twitter.com/PZbn2JKXXQ
What an experience for @ashleykim1999, posts tallies of 79 & 81 as only amateur in event.— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) May 25, 2018
Congrats on your effort at the @VolvikLPGA at Travis Pointe#GoBlue 〽️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/mU5eyBTehR
Quote of the day
Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting News
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dylan McCaffrey Expects to be Firmly in the mix
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Tight end
• Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: Rivals250 DB Adonis Otey Breaks Down his Summer Visit Schedule
• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: Overachiever or Underachiever? Ranking all the Big Ten Teams
• Tom Green, AL.com: 3-Star Tight end Luke Deal Commits to Auburn
• Kevin McGuire, NBC Sports: Michigan Offers Massive Eighth Grade Football Prodigy
Question of the day
• Do you think Charles Matthews will remain in the NBA draft or return to Michigan?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook