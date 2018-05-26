Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews has until May 30 to decide whether or not he wants to return to Michigan next season.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I feel a lot more comfortable with the offense, as anyone would after a year of experience — that’s really helped me a lot. I’ve gained some weight and feel like I’ve gotten better athletically. It’s really just knowing my teammates — who I’m throwing to, and what guy is going to give me what. That’s the biggest thing, and really helps a quarterback."
— Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting News

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dylan McCaffrey Expects to be Firmly in the mix

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Tight end

• Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: Rivals250 DB Adonis Otey Breaks Down his Summer Visit Schedule

• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: Overachiever or Underachiever? Ranking all the Big Ten Teams

• Tom Green, AL.com: 3-Star Tight end Luke Deal Commits to Auburn

• Kevin McGuire, NBC Sports: Michigan Offers Massive Eighth Grade Football Prodigy

Question of the day

• Do you think Charles Matthews will remain in the NBA draft or return to Michigan?

