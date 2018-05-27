The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 27
Tweets of the day
5-star @thejalenwilson (Denton Guyer/YGC36) will announce his college decision on May 30 #HeadsUp pic.twitter.com/4ataGFfLbE— Jabari Johnson (@coachjabari) May 27, 2018
Top-50 junior Jalen Wilson will make his college decision on Wednesday. Michigan, Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Marquette & UCLA the finalistshttps://t.co/2qhfd701NP— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 26, 2018
Find out where this bobblehead is heading next week. pic.twitter.com/kA2qEZ5JCD— Inside HS Sports DFW (@ihss_dfw) May 27, 2018
98Days until we get 2018 started. Will you be ready. Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/nGWPv9oFa3— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 26, 2018
Thank you sweetie 😘 pic.twitter.com/NWp6YirpZm— Sabrina Caldwell (@LaJefa92394950) May 27, 2018
TICKET PUNCHED! Andrew Liskowitz is going to Eugene for his 2nd #NCAATF Championships shot put competition in his 2 years in the Maize & Blue! He heaved a huge 19.92m (65-4.25) on his last throw to secure the berth & take 3rd#MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/geNIh9GgZF— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 26, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Wilson Announcing on Wednesday
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: What's Next at Tight end in 2019?
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Who Could be Next to Receive an Offer?
• Ethan Sears, UMhoops.com: Jalen Wilson Sets Decision Date for Wednesday
---
