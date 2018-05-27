Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward Jalen Wilson will commit on Wednesday, and has a final six of Baylor, Kansas, Marquette, Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The coaches were all welcoming of me, showing me how I could come in and make an impact on the team, and also be a great student. They showed me the classrooms and stuff like that, and where I’d be living as a freshman and sophomore. They also explained how their guards play off pick and roll — they call it the ‘wolf,’ and they talked about their scorers and what they do in their offense."
— Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward Jalen Wilson after U-M visit two weeks ago.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Wilson Announcing on Wednesday

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: What's Next at Tight end in 2019?

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Who Could be Next to Receive an Offer?

• Ethan Sears, UMhoops.com: Jalen Wilson Sets Decision Date for Wednesday

