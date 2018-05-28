Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

C1kxu31ga485sm4zglet
Jourdan Lewis held a camp for youngsters in Detroit on Sunday.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It’s family — family makes bad decisions sometimes."
— Jourdan Lewis on Sunday at his youth football camp, referring to why he asked current Ohio State running back and former teammate at Cass Tech Mike Weber to help coach with him at the event.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Joe Milton has the Potential to be Special

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Offensive Line

• Reds, Maize, and Blue: Player(s) Profile: The Michigan Freshmen

• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Former U-M Star Jourdan Lewis Relies on Teammates to get Camp off the Ground

• Jake Kocorowski, Bucky's 5th Quarter: 2019 DE Michael Fletcher Announces Commitment Date, Wisconsin as a Finalist

• Bryan Fischer, NBC Sports: Ex-UCLA OC Helped Convince Wilton Speight to Transfer to Westwood

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}