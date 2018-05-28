The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 28
Tweets of the day
@JG3_____ Joseph Girard III: 14 PTS, 2 AST for No. 6 City Rocks (NY) vs CIA Bounce @TheCityRocks https://t.co/6645fG1ttX— D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) May 27, 2018
Thank you everyone for your support!! I’ll be announcing my commitment on Friday,June 29 @6pm at my high school! Any and everyone is welcomed to come. I will be choosing from one of these schools. Have a blessed day!!! pic.twitter.com/pFi4GAgp9L— Michael Fletcher (@bigmike810_) May 27, 2018
Via @umichBentley “Collections” publication- this graphic from the 1893 Palladium (then-UM yearbook) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CfNQ80n6wI— MVictors (@MVictors) May 28, 2018
Your final player profile(s) for next season, I look in depth at all five incoming freshmen (@DavidDejulius, @_iggy_braz, @Brandon_Johns0, @Castleton_, and @NunezAdrien) for @umichbball. Give it a read here: https://t.co/1ovLfVcfIt#GoBlue #NCAABB— Reds, Maize, and Blue (@RMABTweets) May 27, 2018
We shall see lil bro 😈 https://t.co/RP8uV7gdlU— Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) May 28, 2018
“He’s like a God to us. Not even what he was saying, it’s just how he presented himself. That’s how you want to be as a role model” — Chris Evans on Jourdan Lewis https://t.co/nPcRpW7AfE— angelique (@chengelis) May 28, 2018
May 27, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Joe Milton has the Potential to be Special
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Offensive Line
• Reds, Maize, and Blue: Player(s) Profile: The Michigan Freshmen
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Former U-M Star Jourdan Lewis Relies on Teammates to get Camp off the Ground
• Jake Kocorowski, Bucky's 5th Quarter: 2019 DE Michael Fletcher Announces Commitment Date, Wisconsin as a Finalist
• Bryan Fischer, NBC Sports: Ex-UCLA OC Helped Convince Wilton Speight to Transfer to Westwood
