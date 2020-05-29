The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 29
Tweets of the day
Jim Harbaugh talks about the quarterback competition. pic.twitter.com/FERWYugn8u— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 28, 2020
"Motor's revved up and wanting somewhere to go." -@UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM told us where he stands on having a #collegefootball season this fall: pic.twitter.com/CaTgqGykyy— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 28, 2020
"That's my signature move, Coach!"— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 28, 2020
"It took some guts to shoot that."
- This exchange between @JohnBeilein and @SpikeAlbrecht is some wholesome @umichbball content. 💯
Full B1G Video Recall ➡️ https://t.co/bQKtQip9fR pic.twitter.com/AcdZn4dgHu
Jourdan Lewis' college career was so good, and we have the proof on this #TBT.@JourdanJD | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/IZcHOHYp9I— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 28, 2020
We get the Top student/athletes from all across this great nation. 💪Regardless of your state you can and will achieve here at the highest level. That has been proven consistently for many many years. #WolverineNation pic.twitter.com/yBQcMmiN6b— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 28, 2020
“Everybody teaches perspective” in sports. - @ErikBakich— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 28, 2020
Coach Bakich joins @JonJansen77 to update fans on how he and the team are handling this unprecedented time and more!
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/L74r4c7geF pic.twitter.com/Y4aRd4PbiA
HBD, @glenrice41! 🎂🎁🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 28, 2020
Hope it's a great year for the @umichbball and NCAA tourney legend. pic.twitter.com/iWId0ksN1E
We want everyone to wish 3X NBA All-Star @glenrice41 a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!#AllFly pic.twitter.com/zMO5pfcNwN— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 28, 2020
Going back to X ...🤫👿— Xavier Simpson (@Xaviersimpson3) May 29, 2020
Congratulations to Rivals Camp alum Kechaun Bennett on his commitment to Michigan @TheWolverineMag @kechaun1— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) May 28, 2020
Kechaun attended our 2019 camp in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/dJP97w1DF6
#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ugiT4FSmvt— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) May 28, 2020
Welcome Bro #GoBlue〽️ https://t.co/3gNmMd4V9Y— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) May 28, 2020
What makes Yost most special is our fans!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 28, 2020
We’re calling on all our fans to help us virtually #PaintYost
Make your mark on the ice and reply to this tweet with the message you would paint on the ice, and your chance to see it on the final virtual ice painting!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/5tdcuOFpQ4
Michigan landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman KeChaun Bennett on Wednesday. @EJHolland_TW breaks down what his commitment means for the Wolverines: https://t.co/gLkIk53M3V pic.twitter.com/8DKkdhpnof— Rivals (@Rivals) May 28, 2020
ho〽️e https://t.co/OotMubQe44— Tyler McLaurin ❄️ (@TMcLaurin21) May 29, 2020
Elite 2022 LSU DB commit Bryce Anderson (@BryceAnderson_1) has been super impressive this offseason. Great instincts and ball skills. Michigan just offered this offseason.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 28, 2020
📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/6okoYN5ZsB
Whoa! 👀 https://t.co/9eOA57SdNH— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 28, 2020
Michigan offers four-star 2022 Philly athlete Ken Talley #GoBlue https://t.co/NPAPOQnbNj— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 28, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Discusses his QBs, Amount of Work They've put in
• TheWolverine Staff: Chat: Odds of a Football Season, Harbaugh's top Five Class and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: More Good Recruiting News on the way for Michigan?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh This Afternoon: 'The Motor is Revved up and we Want Somewhere to go'
• Tracey Jagneaux, Ville Platte Gazette: Could NCAA Baseball Start at a Later Date?
