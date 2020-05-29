 Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about the season on Rich Eisen's show yesterday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Just remember always look out for those who are struggling or at a disadvantage, help those who need help and never forget that to those who have much, much is expected. THANK YOU!!!!!!!!”
— Former Pewamo-Westphalia High School basketball coach Luke Pohl in his goodbye letter to his players yesterday, after stepping down. Pohl won 438 games during his time as head coach, and won a high school state title in 2019
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Discusses his QBs, Amount of Work They've put in

• TheWolverine Staff: Chat: Odds of a Football Season, Harbaugh's top Five Class and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: More Good Recruiting News on the way for Michigan?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh This Afternoon: 'The Motor is Revved up and we Want Somewhere to go'

• Tracey Jagneaux, Ville Platte Gazette: Could NCAA Baseball Start at a Later Date?

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}