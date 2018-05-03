A great conclusion to an amazing TEAM trip. @Jwangles2 spoke on behalf of the players and led the singing of The Victors to conclude the cruise. Good night, Paris! #BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/bFCbRf6HiH

A great night to have @DavidTurnley take a team photo in front of Eiffel Tower as @CoachJim4UM looks on in approval. #BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/ra7tSZ5tRs

A group from @UMichFootball visited government officials at the Hotel de Talleyrand - George C. Marshall Center to learn about the U.S. Embassy in France. #BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/jEodwIUZHc

Decked out in Maize and Blue. Coat and Tie. Jordan 11s. A sharp dressed team celebrates its final night in Paris with a dinner cruise down the Seine River. #BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/E6lzddYrn3

Taking in the incredible views and memories with teammates - and we couldn’t have asked for better weather this morning. ☀️ #BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/8QE5N9PfQQ

"One of the parents Josh Selzer, [tight end] Carter Selzer’s dad, said 30 years from now you won't remember games that you won and games that you lost, but you’ll remember being in Paris with your buddies. I think I'll remember them all — the wins and the losses, although there will be some I'd like to forget. But I think he’s right ... 30 years from now they're going to remember this experience with their best friends in Paris."

• Of the new coaches that were added to the football staff this offseason, which do you think will make the biggest impact in 2018?

