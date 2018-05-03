Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan Football Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"One of the parents Josh Selzer, [tight end] Carter Selzer’s dad, said 30 years from now you won't remember games that you won and games that you lost, but you’ll remember being in Paris with your buddies. I think I'll remember them all — the wins and the losses, although there will be some I'd like to forget. But I think he’s right ... 30 years from now they're going to remember this experience with their best friends in Paris."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France Video: Jim Harbaugh Wrap-up at the Eiffel Tower

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France Video: Meet Strength Coach Ben Herbert

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France: Donors for Overseas Trip Revealed

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Tyler Rudolph High on U-M, has Summer OV set

• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: DE Aeneas DiCosmo Talks top 5, Upcoming Visits and When He'll Commit

• WOODTV8: Beilein Headlines W. MI Sports Commission Luncheon

• Nate Mink, Syracuse.com: Pat Beilein Staying at Le Moyne Looks Likely as Siena Hires new Basketball Coach

Question of the day

• Of the new coaches that were added to the football staff this offseason, which do you think will make the biggest impact in 2018?

{{ article.author_name }}