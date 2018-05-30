The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 30
Tweets of the day
Denton Guyer's (TX) @thejalenwilson is one of the most well-rounded dudes in high school hoops.— Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) May 30, 2018
Someone is getting a big-time player tomorrow.
🎥: https://t.co/dyy6h40QBI pic.twitter.com/nEUNzsCR4m
Tomorrow at 5pm...#MyDecision— Jalen D. Wilson (@thejalenwilson) May 30, 2018
“Now....Please spell ‘BEE-LINE’...”— MICHIGAN H.A.I.L. (@umichhail) May 29, 2018
“May I have the definition please?”
“BEE-LINE: A ROWDY, LOUD, OBNOXIOUS front row of the @MaizeRageUM. Behaviors include yelling, jumping, singing, dancing uncontrollably & going blue; Appearance: 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝” #SpellingBee #BeeLine 〽️ pic.twitter.com/lJ1QYrfKT7
I will shock the world...@Allin_Training @nickbigshot_ https://t.co/IsdfEJDjrz— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) May 29, 2018
David Long was stingy in coverage last season pic.twitter.com/qcicBGEW3A— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 29, 2018
We have signed free agent CB Channing Stribling and waived-injured S Michael Cirino: https://t.co/MdvB1yHjpg pic.twitter.com/sXqCMQMTvj— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 29, 2018
Khaleke Hudson racked up 21 stops in run defense from a safety alignment - the most of any returning B1G safety pic.twitter.com/QimxoXX3xQ— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 29, 2018
Thank you to the seniors of #Team152 for your contributions over the last five years. You'll be missed. Forever, #GoBlue. pic.twitter.com/DtTN2LaPwO— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 29, 2018
You already know what is 〽️🔵 #GoBlue https://t.co/bIS1lua6ZP— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) May 29, 2018
#GoBlue from Paris! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/tFh9RZ8XoI— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 29, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: On Charles Matthews, D.J. Carton and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: James Hudson Continues to Grow at Tackle
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Defensive Line
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Tre Mosley Talks top Seven, Interest in U-M
• Chris Peterson, FanSided.com: Michigan Basketball: Will Charles Matthews Stay or go to NBA Draft?
