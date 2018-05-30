Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews must decide today whether he is staying in the NBA draft or returning to Michigan next season.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"[Redshirt freshman offensive tackle] James Hudson is coming around. He’s a Toledo Catholic Central kid who has a high ceiling and a lot of upside — I really like him."
— Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: On Charles Matthews, D.J. Carton and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: James Hudson Continues to Grow at Tackle

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Defensive Line

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Tre Mosley Talks top Seven, Interest in U-M

• Chris Peterson, FanSided.com: Michigan Basketball: Will Charles Matthews Stay or go to NBA Draft?

• Colts.com: Roster Move: Colts Sign CB Channing Stribling

{{ article.author_name }}