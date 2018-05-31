Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I am thankful for the assistance Coach [John] Beilein and the staff have given me in order to gain as much information as possible before making this decision. They showed great confidence and patience with me while I sorted this all out. After much prayer and discussions with my family and the staff, I am excited to be returning to Michigan next year. I learned a lot throughout this process, but my main focus will now be completing my education at Michigan and leading my teammates to more success next season."
— Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews, on his decision to return to Michigan next season.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Charles Matthews Will Return to U-M

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Wilson Announces his U-M Commitment

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Commitment Jalen Wilson Highlight Video Reel

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Zach Carpenter Goes Blue

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jourdan Lewis Gives Back to Community With Detroit Camp

• Scott Phillips, NBC Sports: Charles Matthews Returning to Intriguing Michigan Team

---

