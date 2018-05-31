The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 31
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
" ... my main focus will now be completing my education at Michigan and leading my teammates to more success next season." -- @1CMatthews #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/VWQdafFiWo— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2018
HE. IS. BACK!@1CMatthews announces his return to 〽️🏀!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2018
For details & quotes 👇
🔗 https://t.co/pxZmKgXSAQ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QzCwgHz8Rz
Let’s get it! We not done yet! #GoBlue https://t.co/EU4EDn6gMR— Charles Matthews (@1CMatthews) May 30, 2018
We may have had to wait ... but it was worth it!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2018
Welcome back ho〽️e @1CMatthews #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PvP1qFpEVc
Jalen Wilson has committed to Michigan! pic.twitter.com/4DZ7mop7wV— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2018
MY DECISION HAS BEEN MADE... pic.twitter.com/Z4rvamWi0F— Jalen D. Wilson (@thejalenwilson) May 30, 2018
#mood pic.twitter.com/wOO1AFd2Ko— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2018
Committed. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GuYFOH2Lk6— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) May 31, 2018
We could not be more ecstatic to be a part of the Wolverine family!!! Thanks to @CoachJim4UM @CoachWash56 @4Warinner and everyone else for their support and belief in our son!!! #GoBlue https://t.co/lcUbg1UWHo— Carrie Carpenter (@CarrieCarpent75) May 31, 2018
Can’t wait to play with you brother 〽️ https://t.co/giYWa9BRBA— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) May 31, 2018
〽️👀go blue! Big month ahead of us👀 #bluebloods19 https://t.co/lmBizv0fo8— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) May 31, 2018
Welcome 〽️ https://t.co/3KOPRvcG2k— Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) May 31, 2018
@umichbball @JohnBeilein look familiar? J-Mo with 23 points and 8 rebounds in the final game for the Slovenian League Championship! #MichiganMan pic.twitter.com/VSutTuKODG— Meredith Morgan (@meredith925) May 30, 2018
Wolverines Meghan Beaubien and Faith Canfield have been named to the @NFCAorg All-America teams. WTG!!! #GoBlue— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 30, 2018
RELEASE: https://t.co/0FPY2BtDqr pic.twitter.com/F9iFwTTTJY
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Charles Matthews Will Return to U-M
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Wilson Announces his U-M Commitment
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Commitment Jalen Wilson Highlight Video Reel
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Zach Carpenter Goes Blue
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jourdan Lewis Gives Back to Community With Detroit Camp
• Scott Phillips, NBC Sports: Charles Matthews Returning to Intriguing Michigan Team
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook