{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 31

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

If I’m going to take a risk with somebody, you all see why I took the risk
— Warde Manuel

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, News & Views: Breaking Down Juwan Howard's First Comments As U-M Head Coach

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Tears Of Joy Could Water Future Wins

• Austin Fox, Manuel Explains What Led Him To Howard, Why It's Not A 'Risk' Or 'Gamble'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Photo Gallery: Juwan Howard Press Conference

• Andrew Hussey, Former Wolverine Terry Mills Thinks Juwan Howard Will Have Success

• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Talking The Juwan Howard Press Conference, U-M Basketball Future

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh On The Juwan Howard Hire: 'Warde Manuel Found The Right Man'

• Andrew Hussey, Six Michigan Football Kickoff Times Announced

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Jimmy King - Howard Is The Best Guy To Lead Wolverines

---

{{ article.author_name }}