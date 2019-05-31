The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 31
Tweets of the Day:
Some moments just can’t be described. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/cCzBA06qaX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2019
A new era begins. #GoBlue @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/F07o4M1jim— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 30, 2019
Dream come true! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/e18TakjEAO— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 30, 2019
Your new head coach of @umichbball, @JuwanHoward!#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/zpCcP1UArN— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 30, 2019
Real tears for a Real one. @umichbball got this one right. https://t.co/DraeIa0EjZ— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 30, 2019
Meeting the squad. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/uzYiO4Bb1r— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2019
“I came from the Miami HEAT Culture - which is a Championship caliber culture… now I come back to a place that I call home.”— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 30, 2019
Congrats and good luck at @umichbball, Coach @JuwanHoward! pic.twitter.com/3lRJ9GHtkK
First day in the new digs. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/WV4L18dU9M— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 30, 2019
His character ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 31, 2019
That is what strikes @Xaviersimpson3 the most about his new head coach @JuwanHoward.#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/4R1mogdZ6t
"He told us this was going to be a brotherhood; we brought it in for the first time as a team and that was a great feeling" - @isaiah__02 on his first time meeting head coach @JuwanHoward #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/pqwpQm9luG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 31, 2019
It’s Go Time. @JuwanHoward's first day on the job is in the books. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/B6YRc5edtg— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 31, 2019
It's time for the first of many @JuwanHoward interviews with @BTNDaveRevsine.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 30, 2019
What a day, and welcome, Coach. pic.twitter.com/F5gDm70NO5
“He is really good. This is impressive.” - @CoachJim4UM on Warde Manuel’s hire of @JuwanHoward.#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/jNuz1ww9uE— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 30, 2019
Training Day Video: Michigan Baseball prepares for Corvallis Regional #GoBlue〽️ #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/UHPsTwSBeE— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 30, 2019
If you've ever wanted to be out on the water with us, watch this 👀.— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) May 30, 2019
It's the closest you'll get to being in a boat while still keeping dry!#RowBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/wBO2WZnO1n
Help us congratulate Annika Hoffmann on winning the Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Championships! This honor is presented to the participating athlete with the highest GPA. #Elite90 #NCAARow #RowBlue pic.twitter.com/Jp16zGELjD— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) May 30, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, News & Views: Breaking Down Juwan Howard's First Comments As U-M Head Coach
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Tears Of Joy Could Water Future Wins
• Austin Fox, Manuel Explains What Led Him To Howard, Why It's Not A 'Risk' Or 'Gamble'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Photo Gallery: Juwan Howard Press Conference
• Andrew Hussey, Former Wolverine Terry Mills Thinks Juwan Howard Will Have Success
• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Talking The Juwan Howard Press Conference, U-M Basketball Future
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh On The Juwan Howard Hire: 'Warde Manuel Found The Right Man'
• Andrew Hussey, Six Michigan Football Kickoff Times Announced
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Jimmy King - Howard Is The Best Guy To Lead Wolverines
