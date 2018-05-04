Ticker
May 4

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan headed back to Ann Arbor from France yesterday evening.
Michigan Football Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I think it’s really just the gesture, and proving that humanity has a common language just helping out those who are less fortunate no matter where we are. Anytime we can go somewhere and we have a platform, it’s important for us as athletes and us as students with a great university behind us to give back."
— Michigan redshirt junior offensive tackle Grant Newsome.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France: The World was Their Classroom

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Podcast: Chris Balas Checks in With Andrew Vailliencourt From France

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: John Bacon With John Borton

• James Hawkins, Detroit News: Is U-M's Charles Matthews NBA-Ready? Experts are Skeptical

• FoxSports.com: Michigan Wraps up Another Trip Abroad Under Jim Harbaugh

