"Gabe is the kind of kid you’d want your son to grow up to be like. I have a six-year old boy at home, and I pray he turns out to be like Gabe. I’m not even talking athletically or football-wise either, but the kind of person he is and the character he has, and the way he treats others. Gabe is so humble, but at the same time has the hardest work ethic of anybody I’ve ever met."

— Tony Broering, head coach of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star defensive end Gabe Newburg.