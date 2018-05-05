Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dhfgnnicllhsicfakwqx
Michigan returned from the France trip on Thursday night.
Pep Hamilton's Twitter Account

U-M on TV

What: Ohio State at Michigan

Sport: Softball

When: 1:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Gabe is the kind of kid you’d want your son to grow up to be like. I have a six-year old boy at home, and I pray he turns out to be like Gabe. I’m not even talking athletically or football-wise either, but the kind of person he is and the character he has, and the way he treats others. Gabe is so humble, but at the same time has the hardest work ethic of anybody I’ve ever met."
— Tony Broering, head coach of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star defensive end Gabe Newburg.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Intel

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France: More Sights and Sounds

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Shea Patterson Will Lead the Charge

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball to Face George Washington in 2018 Hall of Fame Tip Off

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Spring Review: Cornerbacks

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Spring Review: Safeties

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}