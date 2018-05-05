The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 5
U-M on TV
What: Ohio State at Michigan
Sport: Softball
When: 1:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
Michigan QB’s in Paris pic.twitter.com/kyzQv7iJjU— Pep Hamilton (@CoachPepHam) May 4, 2018
Looking back years ago, not knowing what path to follow. All I could do is pray on the correct one. Thankful that years later. I’m back coaching at Michigan. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. Thanks to everyone who has helped me in this career. #HumbleMoment #DontStopGrind— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) May 4, 2018
What a great week in Paris 🇫🇷! Such a blessing to be apart of the 〽️ichigan family! Off to the ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities 🐎! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off! #BonjourBlue #CantStopWontStop— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 4, 2018
Happy Birthday, @JonTeske! 😳😄 pic.twitter.com/Hpk4Nc7Ka5— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 4, 2018
GRITTY. #GoBlue #GoPink pic.twitter.com/i1UyNAxl0f— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 5, 2018
On Friday, @umichsoftball clinched a share of the 2018 #B1GSoftball title by virtue of its win over Ohio State, coupled with losses by Indiana and Minnesota: https://t.co/xxwPTIiPBf pic.twitter.com/24HTNocNf7— Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 5, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Intel
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France: More Sights and Sounds
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Shea Patterson Will Lead the Charge
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball to Face George Washington in 2018 Hall of Fame Tip Off
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Spring Review: Cornerbacks
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Spring Review: Safeties
---
