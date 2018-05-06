The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 6
U-M on TV
What: Ohio State at Michigan
Sport: Softball
When: 6:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
"It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine!"@umichsoftball celebrated another Big Ten Softball regular season title Saturday: pic.twitter.com/imhRw3sNdZ— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 5, 2018
WATCH: New #Michigan commit Karsen Barnhart talks his performance at The Opening, how he feels being committed and what he plans to do from now until his career at U-M kicks off.https://t.co/3UITExCsKA pic.twitter.com/wBu6cd4kzW— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) May 5, 2018
U.S Army All American✅ #USAAB— 𝐀 𝐂 𝐄 ¹ᵏ (@Lance__Dixon) May 5, 2018
B E Y O N D B L E S S E D pic.twitter.com/o0cjI9Qwzi
Congrats to Mark "Rocket" Watts @kingJay79 on being invited to the NBPA Top 100 Camp..... #BiggerThanBasketball #GodsPlan #ROCKIOO🚀 pic.twitter.com/w3BaR6O3Eo— Ravens Basketball (@oldredhoops) May 6, 2018
Spiece Friday: Rocket Watts sees his recruitment go national as new coaching staffs show heavy attentionhttps://t.co/974ufjlGk2 pic.twitter.com/JRYWQPBz2Y— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 5, 2018
I am NOT COMITTED an I’m NOT LEANING TOWARDS NO ONE SCHOOL....I am taking my time and being patient with the process 👌🏽💯💯 #1k 🙏🏾— Rocket X Watts X jr (@kingJay79) May 6, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Stephen Herron Gives Update on Commitment Status to U-M
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Karsen Barnhart Talks U-M, Performance
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Spiece Friday: Rocket Watts Sees Recruitment go National
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Four-Star Jalen Wilson Looking to Connect With Head Coaches
• Nazlie Amirazodi, Maize N Brew: Charles Matthews not on NBA Draft Combine List
---
