May 6, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 6

Austin Fox
Staff Writer

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end Stephen Herron is rated as the No. 51 player in the country.
Brandon Brown

U-M on TV

What: Ohio State at Michigan

Sport: Softball

When: 6:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Everything is still pretty tight and locked in. A lot of schools like Stanford and Florida are pushing really hard, but I definitely still have my eyes on Michigan — that’s how it’s always been, and it’s still that way. "
— Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end Stephen Herron on Saturday, regarding his commitment to Michigan.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Stephen Herron Gives Update on Commitment Status to U-M

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Karsen Barnhart Talks U-M, Performance

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Spiece Friday: Rocket Watts Sees Recruitment go National

• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Four-Star Jalen Wilson Looking to Connect With Head Coaches

• Nazlie Amirazodi, Maize N Brew: Charles Matthews not on NBA Draft Combine List

