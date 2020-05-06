News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 6

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I really liked what I saw from him in the biggest games, including when he was lined up against No. 2 overall pick Chase Young in the Wolverines' loss to Ohio State in the regular-season finale."
— ESPN's Mel Kiper on Jalen Mayfield

Headlines of the day

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Jalen Mayfield Hype Continues, With Mel Kiper Adding To The Buzz Today

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Mike Smith Ready For Big Ten Transition

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Guard Cole Bajema Enters His Name Into The Transfer Portal

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Top 2021 Safety Target Rod Moore Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Where ESPN has Michigan in too-early bracketology

