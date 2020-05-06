The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 6
Tweets of the day
@aidanhutch97 👀 🧂 x 🌶 round 2 https://t.co/RL9LvZfKVU— Kwity Paye (@KwityPaye_19) May 6, 2020
Highest graded returning B1G edge defenders:— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 5, 2020
1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan - 82.9
2. Kwity Paye, Michigan - 80.9
3. Samdup Miller, Northwestern - 78.6 pic.twitter.com/PlrHo6t7Xd
The D-Line: Hands in the dirt, and going to work. 😤 pic.twitter.com/7UVG0KsyKU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2020
AYE ANN ARBOR WHAT’S POPPIN?!〽️ #Goblue @jjmccarthy09 @BraedenSchmidt7 pic.twitter.com/EeUDFYgwCw— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) May 5, 2020
Chicago ➡️ Ann Arbor— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 5, 2020
The @jjmccarthy09 and @AJHenning3 show is coming to The Big House soon #GoBlue 👀〽️📸 pic.twitter.com/JgSBrOL7Hy
Every struggle you've had in your life shaped you into the person you are today. Hard times can only make you stronger, Remember that. #AttacktheDay #GoBlue🔵— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 5, 2020
Today we celebrate the teachers in our lives - join us in saying ‘Thank You!’#NationalTeachersDay #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/trHjLFtvMS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2020
Jim and Sarah Harbaugh are donating $100,000 to United Way for Southeastern Michigan to support its coronavirus community response fund. pic.twitter.com/52AVaMVHJM— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 5, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Jalen Mayfield Hype Continues, With Mel Kiper Adding To The Buzz Today
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Mike Smith Ready For Big Ten Transition
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Guard Cole Bajema Enters His Name Into The Transfer Portal
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Top 2021 Safety Target Rod Moore Goes In-Depth On Michigan
• Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Where ESPN has Michigan in too-early bracketology
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook