May 7, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Dmdahsthkdp4e3xqf8bz
From left: Cincinnati Walnut Hills four-star defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, class of 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Justin Rogers and Detroit Martin Luther King four-star safety Marvin Grant.
Rivals Camp Series Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’m an intense guy for a kicker. Coach [Harbaugh] is an intense guy; I love the game, he loves the game; he wants to win and I want to win, so he puts the best players on the field — that’s going to be who he wants out there."
— Michigan redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Camp Series — Columbus, Ohio

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Quinn Nordin Dishes on a big Loss, Higher Expectations

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Sam Johnson to Decide Tomorrow

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: OSU Baseball Pledge Velazquez Updates Status With U-M

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: RCS Columbus: Marvin Grant Talks Upcoming Visits

• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Prospects That Earned Their Stripes at Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Ohio

Question of the day

• Which players are "must-gets" in your opinion in the 2019 football recruiting class?

You may enter your responses here.

---

