News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 7

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He’s a sincere guy, really cares about what’s going on in my life; always asks how my family is doing.I know he played at Michigan, and I know he has a good reputation with guys going to the League and in their development."
— Four-star Michigan basketball target Matthew Cleveland on Juwan Howard

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Hoops: Four-Star Matthew Cleveland Building Relationship With Howard, U-M

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: An Opponent's Take On TE Louis Hansen, One Of The Gems Of U-M's 2021 Class

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Isaiah Livers' NBA Draft Chances

Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: The top transfers left in the portal for Michigan Basketball to pursue

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}