The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 7
Tweets of the day
May 6, 2020
“In life people don’t burn out because of what they do, people burn out because life makes them forget why they do it”-Inky Johnson pic.twitter.com/2SFRwLAD2z— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) May 6, 2020
College football's highest graded DTs— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 6, 2020
2017: Maurice Hurst, Michigan - 94.4
2018: Quinnen Williams, Alabama - 96.0
2019: Jordan Elliott, Missouri - 92.4 pic.twitter.com/Rh6xT6hUuC
Patriots signed second-round draft pick, Josh Uche, to a four-year deal, per @RosenhausSports. Uche is highest draft pick to sign to date.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2020
Uglyman ballin https://t.co/TyH1l50Z7P— Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) May 6, 2020
Social distancing 😂 @CorneliusNation @UMichFootball— Claude Johnson (@ClaudeJohnson) May 6, 2020
💪🏾🏈📚‼️ #GoBlue 💎〽️ pic.twitter.com/SA03zvVF85
Tom 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Jq4ZAKmBYv— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 6, 2020
Happy 76th birthday Pops!! I love you so much! Can’t wait to see you soon! pic.twitter.com/0d6C5MTD3h— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 6, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Hoops: Four-Star Matthew Cleveland Building Relationship With Howard, U-M
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: An Opponent's Take On TE Louis Hansen, One Of The Gems Of U-M's 2021 Class
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Isaiah Livers' NBA Draft Chances
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: The top transfers left in the portal for Michigan Basketball to pursue
---
