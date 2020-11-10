TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 10

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 10
Tweets Of The Day
Breaking: 2021 five-star Moussa Diabate has committed to Michigan, he tells me. @M0ussaDiabate pic.twitter.com/ENuLqusfeQ— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) November 9, 2020
Mousse will sign his NLI on Wednesday.— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) November 9, 2020
🔵 GAME TIME ALERT 🔵— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 9, 2020
We'll kick off at Rutgers in primetime, at 7:30 p.m. ET for Game Five (11/21) -- over on @BigTenNetwork. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/eR4qCDLzw8
2021 five-star Moussa Diabate has committed to Juwan Howard, Rounding out an incredible class. More to come ...— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 9, 2020
“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan."— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 9, 2020
- UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarezhttps://t.co/s7aad5Id0L pic.twitter.com/GacypOpvPi
Juwan Howard: "It was a great opportunity for me to give the news that Chaundee got his waiver. I pulled a little prank on him. When he heard he got his waiver approved, he was excited and his teammates were excited for him."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 9, 2020
pic.twitter.com/UtWhH47O0G
Jim Harbaugh says Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes could "possibly" return to the lineup. "Questionable is a term that's used a lot."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 10, 2020
"They're progressing and working through some things."
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Recruiting Scoop From The Road, Big Weekend Ahead
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Alludes To Tweaks He's Planning On Making To Michigan's Lineup
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Lands Elite Forward Moussa Diabate
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wilson Says He's Been At Fault For On-Field Miscommunications With Milton
