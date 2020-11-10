 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 10

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"I would say the strength of our team is we have experience at all levels, all positions. A guy like Mike Smith, who's a graduate senior, Austin Davis, Chaundee, Isaiah, Eli. And then you add Franz; he doesn't play like a typical sophomore."
— Juwan Howard
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Recruiting Scoop From The Road, Big Weekend Ahead

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Alludes To Tweaks He's Planning On Making To Michigan's Lineup

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Lands Elite Forward Moussa Diabate

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wilson Says He's Been At Fault For On-Field Miscommunications With Milton

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Nov. 9

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}