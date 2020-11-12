TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 12

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 12
Tweets Of The Day
Kobe Bufkin signs his national letter of intent. @umichbball with the top ranked recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/fjWvEx1vfk— WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) November 11, 2020
"They are really good people. Between that and the basketball part, it just fit me.” — Five-star Michigan hoops signee Caleb Houstan, in our exclusive interview.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 11, 2020
Juwan Howard Landed A Gem In Five-Star Caleb Houstan #GoBlue https://t.co/Olp5smb3Yw pic.twitter.com/2U8MsTas0T
Congratulations to Will Tschetter on signing his National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan this morning! 〽️🖊🏀💙💛@umichbball pic.twitter.com/mU681Z1v4D— Stewartville Boys Basketball (@tigerbbask) November 11, 2020
.@umichbball has received letters of intent from five-star small forward Caleb Houstan and four-star power forward Moussa Diabate. pic.twitter.com/2z71jgXIcC— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 11, 2020
.@nazhillmon becomes the first player in program history to be named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 11, 2020
More: https://t.co/MeWBLsPG2z#goblue pic.twitter.com/dQ3zIiy5dI
proud of you bro🖤 make today special @kb33zy_04 pic.twitter.com/bNuhlsULDs— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) November 11, 2020
To all the Veterans of the Armed Forces I “Thank You” on behalf of my family for your service to this country and for protecting our way of life. Stay well and God Bless America. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y2mcSuniwQ— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) November 11, 2020
Thanks to our brave veterans and their families today. Especially my Uncles ,their cousins ,my brother and sister , my cousin , in-laws , nieces, nephews, and friends. So proud to be a part of a country and family that values their service.— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) November 12, 2020
"As veterans, we need to help each other know what resources are out there and be open and accepting of others who may offer help." -- Associate AD @UMichMagee, Navy Lieutenant, 2004-12#ThankyouforyourService | #VeteransDay2020 pic.twitter.com/RyibO9VG92— Athletes Connected 〽️🧠 (@Aths_Connected) November 11, 2020
Back home this weekend.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2020
But it’s just not the same without you. pic.twitter.com/r0hJ0GugvW
We are proud to host a Veteran of the Game at each @UMichFootball home game, this season the lone exception.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 11, 2020
Here are few images of past Veterans of the Game, with a full gallery here: https://t.co/9TRV6fBG8t https://t.co/4fBOG0nH8T pic.twitter.com/3xeYvfoKCr
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: SIGNING DAY: Juwan Howard Landed A Gem in Five-Star Caleb Houstan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Sets Visit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Beyond The Box Score: Another Week, Another Excellent PFF Grade For Milton
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Top-ranked class cements Michigan coach Juwan Howard as top-notch recruiter
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook