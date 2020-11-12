 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 12
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 12

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"As veterans, we need to help each other know what resources are out there and be open and accepting of others who may offer help."
— Michigan Associate AD Sean Magee, a Navy Lieutenant from 2004-12
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: SIGNING DAY: Juwan Howard Landed A Gem in Five-Star Caleb Houstan

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Sets Visit

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Beyond The Box Score: Another Week, Another Excellent PFF Grade For Milton

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers

James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Top-ranked class cements Michigan coach Juwan Howard as top-notch recruiter

