The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. (No. 12) Penn State (in College Park, Maryland)

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 4:00 PM

Channel: Big Ten Network


***


What: Elon @ Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 7:00 PM

Channel: Big Ten Network

”I’m super happy that Zeb decided to sign here at the University of Michigan. He’s going to be a great addition to our team. He’s a high character guy, beautiful family. His skill set fits our style of play. Zeb as a person is a great guy; a great student. He’s a Michigan kid.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yesterday afternoon, on the signing of four-star point guard Zeb Jackson.

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football vs. MSU: Keys to the Game

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Michigan State With a Spartan Insider

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: U-M's Significant Defensive Advantage Over MSU's Offense

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Howard Talks Jackson Signing, Likes how his Team is Coming Together

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Review: FOX Sports' 'Divided we Stand' is Must-see Viewing for Michigan-MSU Fans

{{ article.author_name }}