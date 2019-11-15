The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 15
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. (No. 12) Penn State (in College Park, Maryland)
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 4:00 PM
Channel: Big Ten Network
What: Elon @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 7:00 PM
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
It was up in East Lansing, but it's a #TBT that has to be shown before Michigan vs. Michigan State. @CharlesWoodson, in 1997, against MSU. #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/X9fZCx20yT— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 15, 2019
48 HOURS. 😤#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/AtUU79zdW4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2019
All these years I thought @MKicker1985 was looking to the bench for a “check with me,” on this fake punt play vs MSU in 1988, but when I chatted up 1️⃣9️⃣ the other day, he told me he it was his decision to tuck it & run!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 14, 2019
😳👍👍
Special Teams.
Special Teams.
Special Teams. pic.twitter.com/PphKsk8TF9
A couple of #TBT shots! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ss9HcVJZUe— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) November 15, 2019
The big stat for @CoachJim4UM ‘s 〽️🏈 teams vs MSU has been the steady & consistent drop of points MSU has scored in this game each year:— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 15, 2019
2015 - 27
2016 - 23
2017 - 14
2018 - 7
Not sure how much lower @FBCoachDBrown ‘s Dudes can get it this year?
Maybe a 🥚??🤔🤓👍👍
Trying and Doing are two different things. When you try, you hope. When you do, you succeed. Attack the day ! #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ #BeatState— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) November 14, 2019
We at Michigan Football extend our condolences on the passing of two great Ann Arbor youth football coaches: Tom Minick and Chuck Ritter.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 15, 2019
Check out some pics from tonight's 〽️aizeOuthttps://t.co/7lkiL9AtH3 pic.twitter.com/UStaDeF8m3— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 15, 2019
Final from Yost tonight. Rematch on Saturday in East Lansing as we look for the split. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nbjQDtVjJe— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 15, 2019
The Wolverines have the lead! The score is 3-2 after 40 minutes of play.#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/HXOR0ZdVOK— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 15, 2019
🎥 CLIP: @JohnWbeecher short side from the goal line to make it 3-1, Wolverines! pic.twitter.com/cLk5evS89m— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 15, 2019
Heading into the 2⃣nd period, leading by one!#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/QXh6B2rjG9— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 15, 2019
The process pays off as Michigan takes a 1-0 lead over State... hear from Coach Muckalt ⬇️ during the first intermission pic.twitter.com/EFz9ovMWfZ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 15, 2019
It’s quiet at Yost this morning but it will be Rockin tonight .— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) November 14, 2019
Be loud wear Maize !
〽️GoBlue 🏒🥅🚨 pic.twitter.com/uFNAS3GBlt
He looked like he was about to take it to the house. 💀 https://t.co/4wbWqodV84— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 14, 2019
67 years later: Lt. Hal Downes, MIA in Korea, gains a spot in the @UMichAthletics Hall of Honor.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 14, 2019
This is a must read.
STORY » https://t.co/wXC4ztfGQh#GoBlue | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/6NrAwkJeNm
Big S/O to @kalelmullings for joining me on the @TheWolverineMag recruiting podcast! Look for it tomorrow. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 15, 2019
Today, @Thomasbord71 and @jtruscott55 sign to play at @umichhockey! Congrats, boys! pic.twitter.com/wHYte6iyYl— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 14, 2019
Wonderful breakfast with my new friend Drew, winner of the @chadtough coffee with Hutch auction! We appreciate your support! #ChadTough pic.twitter.com/8M1IBEFydd— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) November 14, 2019
First-Team All-Ohio ☑️— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 14, 2019
Ohio District 15 Player of the Year ☑️
Michigan Wolverine ☑️
We're thrilled to welcome setter @johnsonscottee to the family! 〽️〽️〽️#goblue #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/1u8SXSqfRR
Wolverines are back on the mat this Sunday (11/17) when they send 15 representatives to the Black Knight Invite in West Point, NY.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 15, 2019
Info/Notes: https://t.co/POv4RTMO9u pic.twitter.com/BAbtU2qSBT
Heading back to Maryland for the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and a date with No. 12 Penn State tomorrow afternoon.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 14, 2019
PREVIEW: https://t.co/g6aJWM8tWH#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2RAWnOSqFO
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football vs. MSU: Keys to the Game
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Michigan State With a Spartan Insider
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: U-M's Significant Defensive Advantage Over MSU's Offense
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Howard Talks Jackson Signing, Likes how his Team is Coming Together
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Review: FOX Sports' 'Divided we Stand' is Must-see Viewing for Michigan-MSU Fans
