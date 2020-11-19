TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 19

Schembechler proved a great friend to The Wolverine. He wrote a letter singing its praises, which ran on the inside cover of the very first issue produced. He urged Michigan fans to subscribe. He also paid attention to it himself. He’d routinely invite (command) the editor of the publication to come into his office at Schembechler Hall to talk about it, and football, and life. “I like that magazine,” he once said, with a look from which nobody looked away. “And you know what I like about it? We know you’re for Michigan, but you guys put everything in there — the good and the bad. I like that.”

— The Wolverine's John Borton, in his column discussing Bo Schembechler