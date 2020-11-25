 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 25
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 25

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

You keep on stacking them on top of each other, at the end of the day you’re formulating everything together.”
— Michigan sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson on his continuous development

Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Cornelius Johnson Emerges As Top Downfield Option

Clayton Sayfiie, The Wolverine: Penn State's James Franklin Talks Michigan: 'We Have To Find A Way To Win'

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Charles Woodson Named A Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 Michigan LB Pledge Branden Jennings On Commitment Status, More

John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Ask Karsch

{{ article.author_name }}