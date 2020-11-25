TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 25

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 25
Tweets Of The Day
Vince Gray got confused when answering a question about Penn State’s QB situation and may have revealed who will start behind center for Michigan. “From the looks of it, I think Cade is going to be starting for us on Saturday.”— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 24, 2020
Keep grinding @Zak_zinter ...just the beginning of this chapter! 💯〽️🔥🏈 https://t.co/AUyZwnApZ8— Tiffany Zinter (@zintertiffany) November 24, 2020
What do you guys think about this conspiracy theory from @justinroh92 about the Michigan vs. Ohio State game this year? https://t.co/kM9gHl96cx pic.twitter.com/3woNeFVPNj— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) November 24, 2020
1️⃣2️⃣ ---> 8️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/TnaV1jTbYh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2020
It’s Hoops SZN! @umichbball @umichwbball— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 24, 2020
🏀 PODCAST ALERT 🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 24, 2020
Tune in to catch up with Franz Wagner & Akienreh Johnson@BrianBoesch features both Wolverines in this week's epsiode before the START OF THE SEASON!...
Defend the Block 🎙
E4 | https://t.co/I1YvlcgfDP#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/V4bfU0fhzT
SCHEDULE UPDATE!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 24, 2020
Tomorrow's opener against @BGSUMHoops will be on ESPN2 at 4 p.m.
The ACC/B1G Challenge match-up with @PackMensBball (Dec. 9) is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN2
Schedule | https://t.co/XXyqVQFwAl#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3BRZ12fpgm
1) Score a touchdown— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2020
2) Hit The Griddy @MikeSainristil 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iZlUj0Irx6
#OTD, in 1898:— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 24, 2020
A musical student at U-M was so inspired by a last-minute @UMichFootball victory in Chicago, he wrote the music and words to 'The Victors' on his way back to Ann Arbor. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/YC3rjaL1Wf
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Cornelius Johnson Emerges As Top Downfield Option
• Clayton Sayfiie, The Wolverine: Penn State's James Franklin Talks Michigan: 'We Have To Find A Way To Win'
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Charles Woodson Named A Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 Michigan LB Pledge Branden Jennings On Commitment Status, More
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Ask Karsch
