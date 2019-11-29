The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 29
Michigan on TV
What: Gonzaga vs. Michigan (in Nassau, Bahamas)
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Tweets of the day
What a great start to Thanksgiving ... check out the highlights from the big win over the No. 6 Tar Heels#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/keYpROpoMt— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2019
Eli Brooks paces @umichbball past North Carolina pic.twitter.com/xSnnKIBGPc— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) November 29, 2019
Michigan is heading to the finals!@EliJBrooks ties a career-best 24 points to lead the Maize and Blue!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/B4wAVbTHrN— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 28, 2019
Our interactive digital guide will get you all ready for Michigan vs. Ohio State!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2019
Be sure to check out the Q&A with @SheaPatterson_1!
DIGITAL GUIDE » https://t.co/D3truM55dv #GoBlue | #BeatOSU 〽️ pic.twitter.com/iNeSZFyWFC
Wolverine Bites: Michigan kept UNC to 15.4 percent shooting from 3-point range.#GoBlue 〽️🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 28, 2019
Wolverine Bites: David DeJulius scored 9 points in a 39 second span in the first half. He ended the game with 11 points.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/HUQDL1pLqz— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 28, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving and Go Blue. ! pic.twitter.com/HjmHpUMLwO— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) November 28, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving to all! A huge congrats to @JuwanHoward & @umichbball !! Big time start to the season keep it going Coach!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) November 29, 2019
On Saturday, our seniors will play their final game at The Big House.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2019
We 💙 our seniors! #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/Kaik3cofTz
Seize your opportunity @UMichFootball! We are all behind you! #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/kXz5gkrIBd— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) November 28, 2019
On the 50th anniversary of his epic 1st win vs Woody, it was time to finally share what Bo told me in-depth 18 years ago -- on why he built his entire #Michigan-program revival on stopping Woody's fullback:https://t.co/ZzUSFzCyDk@UMichFootball @OhioStateFB #GoBlue #GoBucks— John Kryk (@JohnKryk) November 28, 2019
Record over their last 100 games:— The Auger (@auggerdogger) November 29, 2019
Nova: 81-19
Michigan: 80-20
Duke: 80-20
UNC: 78-22
Kentucky: 77-23
MSU: 76-24
NCAA Tournament wins over the last 3 seasons:
Michigan: 9
UNC: 9
Nova: 8
Kentucky: 8
Duke: 7
MSU: 6
Quick reminder of how good Michigan hoops has been lately
Michigan basketball is 75-16 in their last 91 games played. Not a bad run they’re on right now.— Just Beat Ohio State (@WolverineCorner) November 28, 2019
Can’t wait to watch the @UMichFootball squad ball out on Saturday! #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/nMKD9NTMTR— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) November 29, 2019
Huge win vs UNC!!!! HAIL!!!! @umichbball @JuwanHoward— Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) November 28, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving to All. I'm thankful for the people I've surrounded myself with and the lives I've touched Coaching this Great Game of Football. Be Blessed and Eat all you can with Friends and Family. #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/HAhpqVQOdP— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) November 28, 2019
Knowing what we know now, Zavier Simpson fouling out could be a blessing in disguise. He only played 17 minutes. The confidence of DeJulius & Brooks must be sky-high. He will be the freshest guard that sees the court for Michigan tomorrow.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) November 29, 2019
Congrats to all of the @UMichFootball seniors on a great career! Ball out on Saturday boys! #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/YpbLWedlaq— Kenny Demens (@kdemens25) November 29, 2019
Sitting talking semi-final matchup Michigan vs UNC / #Battle4Atlantis @ 1:30 @espn @BoogSciambi & I looking forward to a big time game . @JuwanHoward concerned about the rebounding talents of Tar Heels . Also containing @The_ColeAnthony ! Find out join us @SGus7 pic.twitter.com/FCMaRXEBMR— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 28, 2019
On this Thanksgiving Day I reflect on all that I have to be grateful for. I appreciate all of you that follow me & enjoy the content I provide.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 28, 2019
I’m grateful that my Dr. Sap Archives are so deep that I can share with you @EliZaret & @jimbrandstatter reporting on the 1981 OSU Game. pic.twitter.com/OIjuFYxXYq
Happy Thanksgiving!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 28, 2019
We're thankful for the more than 600,000 alumni of the University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/U4QEFqDtNK
"Hail to the Victors dah dah.— Due# (@JDue51) November 28, 2019
I love that song"
-Dick Vitale ladies & gentlemen
We are so thankful for our Wolverine Family. 〽️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 28, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/YyLH0RavRb
Happy Thanksgiving to all my current and former players. I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to coach all of U guys. U have all had an incredible impact on my life. Love all you guys and I hope you have a great day with your family! #everyoneyouloveeverythingyouholddear— Anthony Campanile (@Coach_Campanile) November 29, 2019
The Glasgow Decade with @UMichFootball is just about complete.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 29, 2019
STORY » https://t.co/d31tOJSzL4#GoBlue | #BeatOSU
Does Michigan go from unranked to top 10 next week?— Just Beat Ohio State (@MichiganFB23) November 28, 2019
Some Detroit love at the parade today. Go Blue!! #DetroitParade #ParadeCo pic.twitter.com/otqph4kKxY— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 28, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 28, 2019
I'm thankful for so much in my life. For family. For friends. For the fact that I don't go around being a walking contradiction by singing a song about not giving a damn about an entire state, but having that state be the sole focus of the song. For health.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! 🙏🏾— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) November 28, 2019
November 29, 2019
Another look at yesterday's road dub.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 28, 2019
🎵: @BryceFoxed #goblue pic.twitter.com/wKc4OhGBbC
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: U-M Holds off Rally to Beat North Carolina, 73-64
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts, Takeaways From Michigan's Impressive win Over North Carolina
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard is Pushing all the Right Buttons Early in his Tenure
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Ohio State With a Buckeye Insider
• John Kryk, Toronto sun: How Bo Revived Michigan: By Stymying Ohio State's Fullback
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook