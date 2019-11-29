News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Gonzaga vs. Michigan (in Nassau, Bahamas)

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Juwan Howard just gave Michigan AD Warde Manuel the best Thanksgiving gift he could ask for. The questions about Howard's coaching ability are OVER. Wolverines over UNC in the Bahamas."
— CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein following Michigan's 73-64 win over North Carolina.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: U-M Holds off Rally to Beat North Carolina, 73-64

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts, Takeaways From Michigan's Impressive win Over North Carolina

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard is Pushing all the Right Buttons Early in his Tenure

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Ohio State With a Buckeye Insider

• John Kryk, Toronto sun: How Bo Revived Michigan: By Stymying Ohio State's Fullback

{{ article.author_name }}