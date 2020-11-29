 The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost to a Penn State squad yesterday who had been 0-5 on the year.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 29

"Rock bottom yet?"
— Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene on Twitter after U-M's loss, summing up perfectly how dismal this year's team has been

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Penn State 27, Michigan 17

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Nittany Lions run Away From U-M's Defense

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Hassan Haskins Shines Once Again

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Best and Worst From Michigan's 27-17 Loss to Penn State

• Dan O'Leary, NHL.com: Michigan Hockey Alumni Cutouts Show up for Wolverines Games

