{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 07:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Ohio State @ Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Isaiah Livers is one of the most improved players in the country. Zavier Simpson is one of the best point guards in the country. And Michigan is one of the best teams in the country. Wolverines win the Battle 4 Atlantis. Will go from unranked to the Top 5 on Monday.”
— CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein following Michigan's Battle 4 Atlantis championship win over Gonzaga.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Hammers Gonzaga, Wins Battle 4 Atlantis

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's Championship Game win Over Gonzaga

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: What We're Hearing About U-M's Team Heading Into The Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Ohio State at Michigan

• Molly Geary, SportsIllustrated: Michigan Announces Itself Under Juwan Howard by Winning Loaded Battle 4 Atlantis

{{ article.author_name }}