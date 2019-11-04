The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 5
Tweets of the day
NEWS: Jordan Glasgow has been selected as one of 12 semifinalists for the 35th annual Butkus Trophy, presented to college football's top linebacker.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 4, 2019
MORE INFO » https://t.co/XNCXteOSKc#GoBlue | @jrglasgow23 pic.twitter.com/2fGzXDJ2By
Your #B1G Co-Special Teams Player of the Week... GILES JACKSON!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 4, 2019
Jackson returned the opening kick 97 yards for a touchdown and finished the game with 121 total return yards. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Xzqss3EiB5
Senior @Xaviersimpson3 has been named to the 2020 @citizenwatchus Naismith Trophy Men’s Watch List!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 4, 2019
He is 1 of 8 Big Ten players to be named to the watch list.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sKKkrVIavW
Shoutout from @JalenRose on the eve of @umichbball’s season opener! ✊#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/iMMu50RMOR— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 4, 2019
THIS JUST IN: Our game vs. Michigan State (11/16) will kick off at Noon ET on FOX.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 4, 2019
Limited tickets still remain: https://t.co/hXSGvpM5Vp#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m9rnLPJKIl
Game week is here! #goblue pic.twitter.com/G2FKgwRtUf— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 4, 2019