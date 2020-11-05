TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 5

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 5
Tweets Of The Day
Hey Indiana 👀— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 4, 2020
There are FOUR ways to paint your state MAIZE, with the Wolverines headed to Bloomington this weekend for a matchup with the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.👇 pic.twitter.com/w1c2goxIIL
Really excited about our new addition to MGoBlue Podcasts: Defend the Block, which will focus on @umichbball and @umichwbball.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) November 4, 2020
Episode 1 features interviews with @nazhillmon and @isaiah__02. I hope you'll check it out. #GoBlue https://t.co/8KamTZYcXR
Michael Onwenu: the highest-graded rookie in the NFL— PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2020
And the steal of the 2020 Draft pic.twitter.com/vSgIFaYPlR
Jim Harbaugh talked with me about Michigan's loss to Michigan State.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 3, 2020
Our conversation on @WXYZDetroit covered Saturday's reasons for what Harbaugh called a gut-wrenching loss. https://t.co/BnycfyJ5D2
"I wouldn't be shocked if Jim Harbaugh stepped away... If it's not going to work at Michigan, he's not going to go anywhere else." — @JoelKlatt pic.twitter.com/EyKtY45CsK— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 4, 2020
New podcast alert!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 4, 2020
Check out the first episode of "Defend the Block" with @nazhillmon!
Listen: https://t.co/HqlNvOzgB9#goblue pic.twitter.com/EuJaRxvOiT
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Will Injured Linebackers Play At Indiana?
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Moving Forward, But How Far?
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Beyond The Box Score: Milton Pegged As U-M's Highest-Graded Player Vs. MSU
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines At Indiana Hoosiers
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: U-M Has Had Scares Vs. IU Lately, But Always Emerges On Top
---
