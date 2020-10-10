The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 10
Tweets of the day
CUT IT OUT ... Make your own ✂ out for Michigan Stadium.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 9, 2020
Fan Cut Out | https://t.co/8XfU2phFEf#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Qz2be3RCjh
Let's Go!!#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 9, 2020
〽️🏀 https://t.co/H1BHqIrUJD
Thanksgiving Eve will NEVER be the same.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 9, 2020
College Basketball Scheduling in 2020.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 9, 2020
Wilder than a Goat Rodeo.
The @umichhockey season begins in November. @CoachPearsonUM and the Wolverines are fired up! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1ROXklutf2— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) October 9, 2020
Got my first and last carry of my high school career today🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/0C9VjLKo2T— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) October 9, 2020
The Wild Raheem produced some yards for Cass Tech today #GoBlue 😆 https://t.co/Z4UfhEZ7dy— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 9, 2020
He takes it himself!— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 9, 2020
Rushing touchdown for 2024 Michigan QB target Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UYpb2AWjFm
Easy pitch and catch. 2024 Michigan QB target Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) with the TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6jC6d07YRd— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 9, 2020
2024 Michigan QB target Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) can spin it! Another scoring strike #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tYQR3onNqg— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 10, 2020
Nice toss by 2024 Michigan QB target Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n47nGOT0kv— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 9, 2020
Out here at Oak Park watching Southfield A&T 2024 Michigan QB target Isaiah Marshall #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kQ7pm9TWZo— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 9, 2020
Game No. 11: Westlake vs. Del Valle pic.twitter.com/VWt8irkvrk— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 10, 2020
Dallas 🚘 Austin— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 9, 2020
Never thought I’d say that again 😂
Junior world champion Mason Parris will look to make his mark at the senior level this weekend when he competes at Senior Nationals. InterMat shares what to watch in each of the six freestyle weight classes. https://t.co/f1Vo20si8j pic.twitter.com/MLeieS6IBj— InterMat (@InterMat) October 9, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Joe Milton is the Real Deal, per Practice Observers
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: High School Thread: Tracking Michigan Commits and Targets
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Staff Chemistry, NBA Infusion and Optimism
• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Five-Star Senior Bryce McGowens Decommits, Hears From Suitors
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook