 TheWolverine staff was on the road last night checking out Michigan Wolverines football commit Tavierre Dunlap.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"College Basketball Scheduling in 2020. Wilder than a Goat Rodeo."
— CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein on Twitter. Most college basketball programs still don't know their schedule or start date for the 2020-21 season, despite the fact the campaign tips off in just a month and a half
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Joe Milton is the Real Deal, per Practice Observers

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: High School Thread: Tracking Michigan Commits and Targets

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Staff Chemistry, NBA Infusion and Optimism

• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Five-Star Senior Bryce McGowens Decommits, Hears From Suitors

