TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 15

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 15
Tweets of the day
Game. Ready. 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/jTm3lkVpVk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 15, 2020
How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/n1dvyX03iR— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) October 14, 2020
Pete, Harbaugh is unconven’l in every respect, including his contract mgmt views. Meanwhile, UM sits in the Penthouse of your Ritz Carlton in commitment to capital campaigns (#1 among public universities) in no small part thanks to Harbaugh. His President encourages discourse. https://t.co/tFDNYWoBxP— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 14, 2020
Before 3:30 hits!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 14, 2020
We want to say ...
FOREVER, GO BLUE! to @JonTeske & @Xaviersimpson3 one last time!
Despite your final postseason being shelved your 4 years with the Maize & Blue were remarkable & will always be remembered.
THANK YOU!#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/q1Xzuxgsmz
Harbaugh’s salary is fourth on this list. He’s one of four coaches in the top 10 to take a pay cut due to the pandemic. Also worth noting that his buyout of $6 million is much lower than the other highest paid coaches on this list https://t.co/NUsgG2eukc— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) October 14, 2020
Welcome back, @umichbball!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 14, 2020
How about some super-early predictions for Franz and company? pic.twitter.com/VEB5snYvkH
#HBD Eli! 🎁🎂#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 https://t.co/rGxwAwVB6W— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 14, 2020
“Jim Harbaugh Rule” getting traction. https://t.co/dC5P8s9JtH— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 14, 2020
I’m beyond blessed and excited to announce that I have received my first D1 offer to the University of Michigan!!! Go blue!! @eb_winston @Donsfootball @UMichFootball @Thee_Matty_D @Coach_BenMcD @tomhousesports @CamCameronCoach @DilfersDimes @CoachDanny10 @RickMirer pic.twitter.com/1ac3aHeueR— Charlie Mirer (@Charlie_Mirer) October 14, 2020
🔥 NEW GEAR ALERT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nqD08lx2Su— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2020
Wishing all great success on this first day of hoops practice- prays for all players and coaches to remain strong mentally and healthy physically !!!— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) October 14, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Building ‘Crazy Good’ Relationship With 5-Star Jaden Bradley
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Is U-M's Interior D-Line A Concern? Nua Explains Why He Feels Good About It
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Intel On Michigan Recruits In New England
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: U-M's RB Unit Is The Best It Has Had Since The Lloyd Carr Days
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Still A Top School For Rivals250 RB Emeka Megwa
---
