TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 15

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/n1dvyX03iR

Pete, Harbaugh is unconven’l in every respect, including his contract mgmt views. Meanwhile, UM sits in the Penthouse of your Ritz Carlton in commitment to capital campaigns (#1 among public universities) in no small part thanks to Harbaugh. His President encourages discourse. https://t.co/tFDNYWoBxP

Before 3:30 hits! We want to say ... FOREVER, GO BLUE! to @JonTeske & @Xaviersimpson3 one last time! Despite your final postseason being shelved your 4 years with the Maize & Blue were remarkable & will always be remembered. THANK YOU! #GoBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/q1Xzuxgsmz

Harbaugh’s salary is fourth on this list. He’s one of four coaches in the top 10 to take a pay cut due to the pandemic. Also worth noting that his buyout of $6 million is much lower than the other highest paid coaches on this list https://t.co/NUsgG2eukc

Welcome back, @umichbball ! How about some super-early predictions for Franz and company? pic.twitter.com/VEB5snYvkH

I’m beyond blessed and excited to announce that I have received my first D1 offer to the University of Michigan!!! Go blue!! @eb_winston @Donsfootball @UMichFootball @Thee_Matty_D @Coach_BenMcD @tomhousesports @CamCameronCoach @DilfersDimes @CoachDanny10 @RickMirer pic.twitter.com/1ac3aHeueR

Wishing all great success on this first day of hoops practice- prays for all players and coaches to remain strong mentally and healthy physically !!!

