{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Notre Dame

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 7:00 PM

Channel: ACC Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When Ronnie Bell makes his 1st catch Saturday I hope the other 110,000 fans will join me in a standing ovation and Ronnie Bell chant to let him know he is appreciated and supported. Go Blue!"
— A Michigan fan by the name of Wolverine Steve on Twitter.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Will Miss 4-to-6 Weeks

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Junior Safety J'Marick Woods Enters Transfer Portal

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk PSU, ND

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Presser

• Andrew Greif, Los Angeles Times: Clippers Sign Derrick Walton Jr. to add Depth at Point Guard

{{ article.author_name }}