The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 22
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Notre Dame
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 7:00 PM
Channel: ACC Network
Tweets of the day
Required reading for both Michigan & Notre Dame fanbases this week - Natural Enemies by author @JohnKryk .— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 21, 2019
If you want to know anything or EVERYTHING about the heated & storied rivalry between 〽️&🍀, this is THE book to read.
Listen to what Keith Jackson had to say about it... pic.twitter.com/0wMf7yHfJP
There’s still so much to play for this season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2019
Let’s get moving. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/t3I8mjZNiO
This will be the ninth night game played between the two schools and third at Michigan Stadium (U-M is 2-0).— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2019
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/TRKEpYnekY#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/7tFCCqtHgK
I am officially transferring from the University of Michigan. I will graduate this December as a Graduate Transfer. I will also have 2 years of eligibility left to play. Thank you Michigan, for everything. #NextChapter pic.twitter.com/fLd0YEsatc— j.woods (@jmarickwoods) October 21, 2019
Hello new Twitter followers 👋🏼 thanks for following along. I’ll be posting more photos this evening from the game this weekend. Thank you for all the love on the photo of Ronnie Bell! 📸 pic.twitter.com/fy1cPutCtM— Zoey Holmstrom (@zoey_quinn) October 21, 2019
So proud of you always @KhalekeHudson 🖤 Stay Focused, Stay Humble and Represent Your Last name with Pride! Nothin Given, Everything Earned 🙌🏾 Keep hittin, Keep Pushin, Your dad would be so proud 💪🏾 #412 https://t.co/oLDbFLeqkj— Swin Cash (@SwinCash) October 21, 2019
When Ronnie Bell makes his 1st catch Saturday I hope the other 110,000 fans will join me in a standing ovation and Ronnie Bell chant to let him know he is appreciated and supported.— Wolverine Steve (@wolverine_steve) October 21, 2019
Go Blue!
We're giving away two tickets to Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 21, 2019
Want a chance to win? RT this and reply with your favorite memory from your time at U-M. pic.twitter.com/rI1Hqh0Rca
Clippers sign Derrick Walton Jr. to add depth at point guard https://t.co/8b4VboBVuO— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 21, 2019
God is good! Remember that, but the work doesn’t stop!— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) October 21, 2019
1⃣🔛1⃣ with Jaden Springer#Rivals150 Top 15 player @jadenspringer11 is down to a final 3 of Tennessee, Michigan & Memphis. @KP_Rivals caught up with the @IMGAcademy guard at the @usabasketball @usabjnt Minicamp for a recruiting recap.— Rivals (@Rivals) October 22, 2019
▶️ https://t.co/AofqIvVsZK pic.twitter.com/Vf5yruMGwj
October 22, 2019 – Yost Destroyed West Virginia in 1904 - https://t.co/ovEUFSfBhm pic.twitter.com/OIMx8VzOWz— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 22, 2019
CHILDHOOD DREAM COME TRUE!! Blessed to receive an invite and commit to play in The Adidas All-American bowl! See y’all in San Antonio! /// pic.twitter.com/Y8wjT75iW4— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) October 21, 2019
Congratulations!!! to @AJHenning3 pic.twitter.com/2F57oEb2gC— F Ø T G💼 (@fotgmedia_) October 21, 2019
Excited to head out to my future home this weekend. Will see Michigan commits @AJHenning3 and @jjmccarthy09 as well as underclassmen targets @ryankeeler71, @landon_morris81 and @tylermorris2503. 👀 #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 21, 2019
Michigan up next for the Rivals100 OL #GoBlue https://t.co/HTkyDSuyeW— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 21, 2019
.@nazhillmon was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team by both the coaches and media - one of two players to be unanimously named to both! #goblue pic.twitter.com/PR0rMYgeUf— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 21, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Will Miss 4-to-6 Weeks
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Junior Safety J'Marick Woods Enters Transfer Portal
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk PSU, ND
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Presser
• Andrew Greif, Los Angeles Times: Clippers Sign Derrick Walton Jr. to add Depth at Point Guard
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook