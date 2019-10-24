The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 24
Tweets of the day
Guess what? Any stories that @CoachJim4UM is leaving for the NFL are complete BS, just like the other 1,342 “reports” from “sources” that claimed Harbaugh’s going to the NFL since BEFORE he took the Michigan job. Feel free to file this one where you put all the others.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 23, 2019
Jim Harbaugh refutes NFL rumors in letter to recruits' and players' parents ... pic.twitter.com/tpjjjjFnZm— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 23, 2019
No retraction after they started this rumor. Cowardly. https://t.co/6I6GHeouTY— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 23, 2019
These “Harbaugh leaving” fools call themselves out as “Clickbait Losers”, the worst of the social media era. The time to worry is when a staff quits tinkering and experimenting. We have made dynamic adjustments (OC changes) twice the past two years. Let them pay off. https://t.co/q643Jo5xqY— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 23, 2019
In case you weren’t jacked up for this game or if you just wanted to hear Keith Jackson give one of the greatest intros ever, this clip is for you. LFG!! GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/mX6k9oXx7g— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 23, 2019
It’s time to turn the corner.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 23, 2019
Notre Dame on the horizon. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/iMEhUEEwZP
With a few days to reflect, @JonJansen77 breaks down his key observations and thoughts from Saturday's loss to Penn State before turning to this Saturday's primetime matchup with Notre Dame.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 23, 2019
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/fO2TSC20gF#GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/Dr0meHJ3pX
🏀 Moe Wagner (Washington Wizards):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) October 24, 2019
13 PTS, 2 REB.
From earlier today Video: Game Analysis from Rivals @JoshHelmholdt on @FootballNaz 2021 4 star ranked QB @jjmccarthy09 is here https://t.co/zSEvhy0cl1 pic.twitter.com/iJRgy5BaXt— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) October 23, 2019
Women's Soccer heads into a huge weekend with hopes alive for a B1G title. pic.twitter.com/o52jDWn31A— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) October 23, 2019
Nearly four years ago, Jacqui Schafer chose to leave Australia to pursue something greater at Michigan.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2019
The @umichswimdive senior captain talks about her experience. 👇
Read her @PFDairy Scholar Story » https://t.co/v3fzBfPzuj#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ryO2CMQDUG
Amy Dilk of @umichwbball was first among #B1GWBBall freshmen with 137 assists last season. pic.twitter.com/3F6g8OH93V— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) October 23, 2019
Join us tomorrow from 1-1:30 pm right here as Amy Dilk will answer your questions! Use #APBKW and ask away! #goblue pic.twitter.com/r1eQfFBXhq— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 23, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Calls NFL Rumors 'Total Crap'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football at Penn State: A Closer Look
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: It's the job of Captains to Make Sure U-M Moves on From Loss, Kemp Says
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: McDaniels on Patterson's PSU Performance, Nua on D-Line's Resurgence
• Nathanael Rutherford, Rocky top Insider: 5-Star Guard Jaden Springer Commits to Tennessee
