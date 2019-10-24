News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Guess what? Any stories that @CoachJim4UM is leaving for the NFL are complete BS, just like the other 1,342 'reports' from 'sources' that claimed Harbaugh’s going to the NFL since BEFORE he took the Michigan job. Feel free to file this one where you put all the others."
— John U. Bacon on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, helping shoot down FootballScoop's ridiculous attempts at attention by starting new 'Jim Harbaugh to the NFL' rumors.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Calls NFL Rumors 'Total Crap'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football at Penn State: A Closer Look

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: It's the job of Captains to Make Sure U-M Moves on From Loss, Kemp Says

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: McDaniels on Patterson's PSU Performance, Nua on D-Line's Resurgence

• Nathanael Rutherford, Rocky top Insider: 5-Star Guard Jaden Springer Commits to Tennessee

{{ article.author_name }}