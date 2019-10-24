"Guess what? Any stories that @CoachJim4UM is leaving for the NFL are complete BS, just like the other 1,342 'reports' from 'sources' that claimed Harbaugh’s going to the NFL since BEFORE he took the Michigan job. Feel free to file this one where you put all the others."

— John U. Bacon on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, helping shoot down FootballScoop's ridiculous attempts at attention by starting new 'Jim Harbaugh to the NFL' rumors.