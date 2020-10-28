TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 28

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 28
Tweets Of The Day
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/XifEJLKzSP— Mike Barrett💰🦍 (@mikebarrett_MB1) October 27, 2020
Week 8 @ESPNCFB viewership is in!— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 27, 2020
🏈 #MICHvsMINN ranks as the most-viewed college football game on ESPN networks this fall
🏈 Saturday was ABC's most-watched tripleheader of the season pic.twitter.com/mZhRlPfQCJ
Mike Sainristil said "everybody was back in the building this week," and added, "hats off to the guys who didn't travel. That means they did what they were supposed to do and took care of themselves."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 27, 2020
Eli Brooks says in practice he's getting a lot of reps at the 1 and the 2.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 27, 2020
"There's a lot of combinations that could happen."
.@H2_3125 for SIX! pic.twitter.com/ytuatNRBZL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2020
TO OUR STUDENTS: We are saddened you can’t be with us at The Big House this weekend, but continue to:— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 27, 2020
Stay Positive. Test Negative.
⁰#GoBlue | #BeatState | @UMichStudents pic.twitter.com/abwQ5fB7WX
The block was clean pic.twitter.com/P85xtlzuCW— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) October 27, 2020
Be sure to come out this weekend !!!— Xavier Simpson (@Xaviersimpson3) October 27, 2020
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN !!!!! pic.twitter.com/meK1NTgg2Y
as someone who spends much of the year driving between Ann Arbor and East Lansing, I worry about Mel's directions https://t.co/bCJK3fYpP5— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) October 27, 2020
Coach Harbaugh talked about the win over Minnesota with @BradGalli on the latest 'Inside the Huddle.'— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2020
Hear what @CoachJim4UM liked about the win, what he has to say about Mel Tucker and MSU, and the decision to change his wardrobe. 👀#BeatState pic.twitter.com/R1zSfWmttS
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene - Minnesota
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Mel Tucker Previews Rivalry Game With Michigan — 'The Team Down The Road'
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Ben Mason Reveals The Message He Had For Milton, U-M Before Saturday's Win
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan State Legacy Extremely High On Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson Adjusting Well To College Ball, U-M
---
