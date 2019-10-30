News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Look at @finebaum now! Last week he was firing Harbaugh. This week it’s ND coach Brian Kelly. The guy is so obviously delusional he’s a joke. Ask his own Tenn., UCLA, Florida State, et al. what it’s like to continually change regimes."
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, pointing out the continual absurdity of SEC Network host Paul Finebaum.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Wilson, U-M Players Discuss Avoiding Complacency Following ND win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Harbaugh on NFL Rumors, Dax Hill

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score: Sainristil, Haskins Enjoy Career Nights vs. the Irish

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Calls the ND win a 'wow Performance in Every Aspect of Football'

• Derick Hutchinson, WDIV ClickOnDetroit: Ranking Jim Harbaugh's 10 Biggest Wins as Michigan Football Coach

---

