"Look at @finebaum now! Last week he was firing Harbaugh. This week it’s ND coach Brian Kelly. The guy is so obviously delusional he’s a joke. Ask his own Tenn., UCLA, Florida State, et al. what it’s like to continually change regimes."

— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, pointing out the continual absurdity of SEC Network host Paul Finebaum.