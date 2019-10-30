The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 30
Tweets of the day
In the past three games, our offense has produced:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 29, 2019
▪️ 447.7 yards per game
▪️ 6.1 yards per play
▪️ 36.0 points per game#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/p2qmAKHCfn
The ego of some can effect the attitude of all! The belief in One will create the faith in all! Proud of these guys they never lost belief in each other! The Team, The Team, The Team! #GoBlue https://t.co/vAqgDIXXTt— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) October 29, 2019
"There ain't really nothing left to say now."— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 30, 2019
Michigan: 45
Notre Dame: 14#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/FhzWnb8jaT
“Our goal is to be Big Ten champs this season, and our goal is to raise a banner right there next to 1989. National champs.” – Juwan Howard at open practice last night. pic.twitter.com/g28UGdywuK— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 29, 2019
What do you want to see in Week 10?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 29, 2019
While you think, let's preview the No. 14 @UMichFootball-Maryland game. pic.twitter.com/52qEuRF2Qf
Breaking Out https://t.co/9fM82PUSEW pic.twitter.com/Zg0S6t3VAo— MVictors (@MVictors) October 29, 2019
Michigan’s Juwan Howard was in today for five-star senior Mark Williams, a source told @Stockrisers. He announces his college decision on Friday.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 30, 2019
Between Duke, Michigan, and UCLA.
Great open practice with @umichbball last night, and a great preview for this upcoming season 🔥 #LetsRage pic.twitter.com/xKhHQFLPRW— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) October 29, 2019
ICYMI: My preseason @marchmadness sitdown with @umichbball @JuwanHoward: https://t.co/M1Ssqu4lfm— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) October 29, 2019
After @umichbball practice on Saturday I watched Xavier Simpson getting up extra shots. At one point I counted 14-20 from 3. It appears that college basketball’s best defensive point guard is making great strides from the three-point line.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) October 29, 2019
𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑲, you saw it right, just ☝️ week until basketball is back in Ann Arbor!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/slnDvSHm7n— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 29, 2019
The purrfect outfit for #NationalCatDay. 🐈— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 29, 2019
(📷: https://t.co/U3NbJajfso) pic.twitter.com/O0i5m2U0VK
Thank you, Doctor! https://t.co/rhcOAKziTy— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 29, 2019
Blue is only 11 weeks old but he is smart enough to finally figure out how "to look down on big brother Max." !!! Metaphor of the Day -- sometimes you just gotta be a little more creative to accomplish something that otherwise seems impossible!!! #Goldenretrievers pic.twitter.com/7ksHQVd3cm— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) October 29, 2019
They are embracing being seniors and being leaders. These are two young women who have stayed and set an example every day. I can’t wait to see what their senior year will hold. - KBA on Akienreh and Kayla. #goblue— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 29, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Wilson, U-M Players Discuss Avoiding Complacency Following ND win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Harbaugh on NFL Rumors, Dax Hill
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score: Sainristil, Haskins Enjoy Career Nights vs. the Irish
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Calls the ND win a 'wow Performance in Every Aspect of Football'
• Derick Hutchinson, WDIV ClickOnDetroit: Ranking Jim Harbaugh's 10 Biggest Wins as Michigan Football Coach
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook