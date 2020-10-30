“I can see Michigan State stringing together a couple quality scoring drives, but this isn’t a team that can win playing one-dimensional football. Until I see it, I expect the run offense to struggle against quality defenses. Michigan State could keep this game close for a while, but eventually things will snowball. Michigan 34, Michigan State 10.”

— SpartanMag writer Paul Konyndyk's prediction for tomorrow's game in a preview he did with us