 We break down the Michigan Wolverines' football matchup with MSU this weekend, revealing what the keys are to a U-M win.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I can see Michigan State stringing together a couple quality scoring drives, but this isn’t a team that can win playing one-dimensional football. Until I see it, I expect the run offense to struggle against quality defenses. Michigan State could keep this game close for a while, but eventually things will snowball. Michigan 34, Michigan State 10.”
— SpartanMag writer Paul Konyndyk's prediction for tomorrow's game in a preview he did with us

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan set to Match up With NC State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan vs. Michigan State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Michigan State With a Spartan Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: U-M Trending for 5-Star Houstan

• Jim Comparoni, SpartanMag: JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast: More Michigan Week, Plus Izzo

