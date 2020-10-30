The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 30
Tweets of the day
What does the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry mean?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 29, 2020
Just hear from a few of our guys. 👇#BeatState 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/CvFeRXj0gB
Garland Rivers made you think twice about throwing the ball his way - as evidenced in this big hit against MSU in 1986.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 30, 2020
GO BLUE!! BEAT STATE - AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/sLMHle4R2D
Sometimes fall days call for fall snacks. ☕️〽️🍁 pic.twitter.com/YuU9ktRoW9— UM-Dearborn (@UM_Dearborn) October 29, 2020
From Sept 1930 @michigandaily— MVictors (@MVictors) October 29, 2020
I have questions #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rS6xQS2Wv4
Every game is a home game this season. @UMichFootball— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 29, 2020
Get your Living Room Season Ticket Holder gear today, from @TheMDen.
» https://t.co/obpTv90nnY pic.twitter.com/bVLdKhbU5g
🔮 🇨🇦 〽️ https://t.co/xqxgkaAWKp— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) October 30, 2020
We are rivals in the field of play, but not in life. Both C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Sparrow Children’s Center teamed up to save a premature baby with Recurrent Intestinal Perforation.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 29, 2020
This is Xander’s story.
FEATURE » https://t.co/VSH01XRVFM pic.twitter.com/FiBHIGP85i
🚨 Wolverbear deal alert https://t.co/GWnfXzpEwW— MVictors (@MVictors) October 29, 2020
One of my favorite ways to connect with my sons is in the kitchen. I enjoy sharing my love for cooking with them and making memories while we’re at it. Check out https://t.co/DrUxcwhbHO to see my sous chefs in action and more with @CocaCola.#Ad #CocaColaKitchenPartner pic.twitter.com/qpBR2jpLw7— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 29, 2020
In 1977, a U-M conductor combined spooky music and scary costumes to create the annual Halloween Concert at Hill Auditorium. #TBT https://t.co/G4lZNtHvui— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 29, 2020
Where do things stand with the top uncommitted RBs?#GoBlue #sooners #Longhorns #Cal #GigEm https://t.co/SnzmwJB4qZ pic.twitter.com/p0qd2yLvC3— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) October 29, 2020
The Michigan swimming and diving programs are focused on getting better every day. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VccHs4nFpD— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) October 29, 2020
Rowing stays the course this fall with their eye on long-term goals. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T5iFqneC85— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020
Mason Parris, 2020 @USAWrestling Senior Nationals 125kg champ, is still making big freestyle gains. @Parris58 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j9ypzdPjyg— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 29, 2020
Having a little fun at practice in our Halloween costumes! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/iQYPAzAh40— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 29, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan set to Match up With NC State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan vs. Michigan State
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Michigan State With a Spartan Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: U-M Trending for 5-Star Houstan
• Jim Comparoni, SpartanMag: JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast: More Michigan Week, Plus Izzo
