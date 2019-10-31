The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 31
Tweets of the day
Next Chapter#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vNqVO9agib— JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) October 30, 2019
Jim Harbaugh shows loyalty to a Michigan commit who is ending his football career because of an issue with his heart. pic.twitter.com/ipkM8Bq4bP— ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2019
Mike Zordich doesn't read the paper or listen to the radio. He learned not to from playing in Philadelphia with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/YW9UQ2gTwq— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 30, 2019
Zordich says some of the questionable pass interference calls are frustrating ... "There should be some more clarity on it." pic.twitter.com/FKSbSMspHD— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 30, 2019
He’s a bad man. It’s nothing not to love about JuWan Howard! https://t.co/9bvfMvrFvm— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 29, 2019
✋+👆 until game 1 of 2019-20!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/UPZ533MICT— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 30, 2019
Deep-rooted tradition.#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/3Umi7g1iwE— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 30, 2019
This team has a lot of personality ... and they can ball.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 30, 2019
Follow the guys around their Countdown to Tip-Off event at Crisler the other night.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/oiApGkfvOt
.@JonJansen77 offers his final thoughts on ND and previews the Wolverines' trip to Maryland this weekend.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 30, 2019
Then, he sits down with captain Ben Bredeson to discuss the feelings after Saturday's win and breaks down why the offense has thrived lately.
» https://t.co/ycUiVhqHAJ pic.twitter.com/PomOFCrSBH
"Tom Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/tOmTZOCySN— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019
Congrats to the @Canes @ASvechnikov_37 on pulling off the MIKE LEGG last night!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 30, 2019
Here's the original:@Buccigross @NHL #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RnHnQMnfyi
The Wolverines come in at No. 25 in the preseason @AP_Top25 poll, receiving 77 points. #goblue pic.twitter.com/X2XDbybd5W— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 30, 2019
New $300M U-M Research and Education Center to anchor 14-acre #Detroit Center for Innovation, serving students pursuing advanced degrees in high #tech innovation industries & providing a new talent pipeline in #Michigan. https://t.co/BKiAEMAuEc pic.twitter.com/WjxnhIMf26— University of Michigan (@UMich) October 30, 2019
#WolverineWorkout | Five days out from the #B1GXC Championships this Sunday, the national No. 17 Michigan men ratcheted down the pace for a final session of 400m repeats at the Radrick practice course.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5n2IakJTGS— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 30, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS: The boys reclaimed the Big Bear Trophy for the first time since 2015 in last night's 2-0 win over Michigan State at U-M Soccer Stadium! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xD2PyEyDBq— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 30, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan QB Commit JD Johnson Unable To Continue Football Career
Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Zordich — Changing Up Coverages Is Working
Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Warriner Pleased With O-Line Play, Likes How Offense Is 'Starting To Click'
John Borton, The Wolverine: Crushing ND Feeds Big Dreams
Andrea Adelson, ESPN: Michigan's Emphatic Win Over Notre Dame Was Big, But Was It Enough?
