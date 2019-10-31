"I am witness to Coach Harbaugh's character and integrity in a situation where he has every reason to tell me 'Good luck with your future.' He means what he says, and stands behind his commitments, when he could have taken the easy way out. He demonstrated a high level of loyalty to a player that will never throw a TD pass for him."

— JD Johnson (2020 Michigan commit forced to retire from football due to medical issues), on Twitter talking about Jim Harbaugh honoring his scholarship.