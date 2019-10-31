News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 31

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Quote of the day

"I am witness to Coach Harbaugh's character and integrity in a situation where he has every reason to tell me 'Good luck with your future.' He means what he says, and stands behind his commitments, when he could have taken the easy way out. He demonstrated a high level of loyalty to a player that will never throw a TD pass for him."
— JD Johnson (2020 Michigan commit forced to retire from football due to medical issues), on Twitter talking about Jim Harbaugh honoring his scholarship.

Top Headlines

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan QB Commit JD Johnson Unable To Continue Football Career

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Zordich — Changing Up Coverages Is Working

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Warriner Pleased With O-Line Play, Likes How Offense Is 'Starting To Click'

John Borton, The Wolverine: Crushing ND Feeds Big Dreams

Andrea Adelson, ESPN: Michigan's Emphatic Win Over Notre Dame Was Big, But Was It Enough?

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}