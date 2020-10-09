The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 9
Tweets of the day
It's starting to look like fall. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/1hjY54REYz— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 8, 2020
Carries: 1⃣5⃣— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 8, 2020
Yards: 235 (15.6 ypc) 😱
TDs: 3
Tyrone Wheatley made the most of every carry en route to winning 1993 @rosebowlgame MVP.@CoachWheat6 | @UMichFootball#CountdownToKickoff pic.twitter.com/kiBdYVtlwd
Fun fact:— Double BB (@BBsBigHouse1) October 8, 2020
Jim Harbaugh threw more TD’s in the NFL than every Ohio State QB in the history of the NFL...COMBINED!!!! https://t.co/lwz9DVg6ba
Hard to top the thrill of being Harbaugh’s guest on the sidelines that day with my two sons for the greatest upset in CFB history. Then, two years later, we were back in the LA Coliseum as Jim’s Cardinal put 55 on #1 Ranked USC. @RSherman_25 made huge plays in both “W’s.” https://t.co/ZhjuQK9xAL— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 8, 2020
Planning continues for the St. Louis Center 60th Anniversary celebration on Oct. 22nd. It’s my pleasure to serve as the celebrity host for thie event to help more than 70 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. #SLC60th pic.twitter.com/inBbenZP1s— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) October 8, 2020
Wow, @TomBrady looking sharp tonight. Yikes— MVictors (@MVictors) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady in the 〽️ichigan uniforms of today @TomBrady @UMichFootball cred:gridirongameday(insta) pic.twitter.com/NnD9jHCnLm— The Prattle (@PrattleThe) October 8, 2020
The All-Rookie Offensive Line pic.twitter.com/0aFeq0rliJ— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2020
Highest-graded rookies through 4 weeks— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2020
1. Michael Onwenu (2020) - 92.2
2. Von Miller (2011) - 91.2
3. Carson Wentz (2016) - 90.7 pic.twitter.com/O18xOJpsLe
Name a random former Michigan assistant coach— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 8, 2020
Name a random U-M student-athlete 👇— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 8, 2020
Well this has been an eventful week, am I right?!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 8, 2020
Let's get back to introducing our freshmen...
Next, get to know more about Josh Groll#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/guNjgHj5to
Bergen catholic has another 5* talent in Jaeden Gould 6’2” 193 CB. fantastic athlete, well coached with excellent footwork and ball skills. Sure tackler with an aggressive vent to his game.@JaedenGould5 3.4 GPA.Difference maker at both FS and CB. also plays WR. pic.twitter.com/mWyakQrrZq— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) October 8, 2020
Big S/O to @CoachBeaudin for hosting me at today's walkthrough! @NolanCatholicFB has some top talent in its 2022 & 2023 classes. pic.twitter.com/xoMmETPGO5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 9, 2020
Big S/O to @coachseanriley for hosting me at practice today! @CDAFootballTX is the home of 2022 Michigan DL target Jadon Scarlett (@jadon_scarlett) #GoBlue. pic.twitter.com/z30JAFV2u0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 9, 2020
Rising 2022 Texas DL Jadon Scarlett (@jadon_scarlett) at today’s walkthrough. Michigan recently jumped in with an offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OLKq7RoQEL— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 8, 2020
More of 2022 Michigan DL target Jadon Scarlett (@jadon_scarlett) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FHXVi72H6p— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 8, 2020
Thanks for coming out! @CDAFootballTX was honored to have you! https://t.co/yTPS9ENHHC— coachseanriley (@coachseanriley) October 9, 2020
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
Freestylin this weekend. @Parris58— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 8, 2020
🎥: @wrestling pic.twitter.com/DCwlCmEWti
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M's Football Practices, Chaundee Brown and the Basketball Team and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Quinn Nordin With a leg up ... Returners Emerging
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Where Things Stand With 2022 Five-Star DB Will Johnson
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Winovich, Onwenu Each Enjoying Breakthrough Seasons in New England
• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Michigan's Juwan Howard had a 'Really Good' Zoom Meeting Last Night With top-50 Junior Colin Smith
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook