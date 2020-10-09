 Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was in action last night at Chicago.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I texted Nico [Collins] once and asked him if the rule of opting back in changes anything for him. He was still unsure. If he sticks with the NFL, I'll wish him the best. If he comes back, I'll be right there with him."
— Michigan sophomore receiver Mike Sainristil on a zoom call with reporters yesterday afternoon, discussing senior receiver Nico Collins' future
Top Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M's Football Practices, Chaundee Brown and the Basketball Team and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Quinn Nordin With a leg up ... Returners Emerging

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Where Things Stand With 2022 Five-Star DB Will Johnson

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Winovich, Onwenu Each Enjoying Breakthrough Seasons in New England

• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Michigan's Juwan Howard had a 'Really Good' Zoom Meeting Last Night With top-50 Junior Colin Smith

