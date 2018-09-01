Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Denard Robinson led Michigan to a thrilling 28-24 victory in South Bend in 2010.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at Notre Dame

Sport: Football

When: 7:30 PM

Channel: NBC

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I remember putting on the pads for the University of Michigan — the atmosphere was always electric and we always fed off the fans. That’s why I’m unleashing my college colors today — the Maize and Blue!"
— Jabrill Peppers on Twitter on Friday.

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Nuggets

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Staff Predictions at Notre Dame

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Every Phase of the U-M/Notre Dame Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1, Pre-Notre Dame Edition

• Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: Remembering When Michigan Taught Notre Dame to Play Football ... Literally

---

{{ article.author_name }}