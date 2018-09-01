The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 1
U-M on TV
What: Michigan at Notre Dame
Sport: Football
When: 7:30 PM
Channel: NBC
Tweets of the day
WHO’S READY!?!? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k9blaEeEiw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 31, 2018
MICHIGAN - NOTRE DAME— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) August 31, 2018
Another chapter of this classic rivalry will once again be written.
Our official @UMichFootball 📻 network scene setter to get you ready for Saturday‼️#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/yaKhcIojg1
Reminder to tune into ‘Inside Michigan Football’ at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 31, 2018
⁰Until then… @jimbrandstatter and @JonJansen77 break down this weekend’s game. #GoBlue | #BeatND pic.twitter.com/01o97Wrb58
Saturday night. 🔜— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 31, 2018
This will be the eighth time that U-M and ND tee it up in primetime.
NOTES » https://t.co/xl4AElVV3y#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1X9MXEzaTy
Are you ready to join #GoBlue this season? 〽️🔵— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 31, 2018
Like or RT to receive exclusive Michigan Football content throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/yL8joJh49I
"If we go in there and punch Notre Dame in the mouth and we walk out of there with a win, not only are we attempting to earn respect...— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 31, 2018
...we're demanding respect."
- Karan Higdon and @UMichFootball will be on a mission Saturday: pic.twitter.com/jIXB1BWusM
#CollegeColorsPartner Rocking Maize and Blue today and thinking about @UMichFootball Saturdays at the Big House! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TRm3OIeBC2— JP (@JabrillPeppers) August 31, 2018
#CollegeColorsPartner Pumped for the season and representing @UMichFootball on #CollegeColorsDay. Let’s see what you got!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/18R6g5eh5y— jbooty (@JakeButtTE) August 31, 2018
Happy #CollegeColorsDay! How are you showing your maize and blue pride today? #GoBlue— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 31, 2018
(📷: https://t.co/oys3VB0AZz) pic.twitter.com/r7AfjyacYd
3.5 hours until September 1st...exercising my thumbs, ready to roll! #Winningest #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EqqOfFnRYV— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 1, 2018
#Michigan commit Quintel Kent routinely gets behind defenders. Here it resulted in a touchdown. He even had time to fix his facemask 😂 pic.twitter.com/lpDlI0R3ux— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 1, 2018
That didn’t take long...#Michigan commit Quintel Kent with about a 25-yard TD catch against Cass Tech on his third target. First target, drew a flag; second target, short gain on a bubble screen; third target, paydirt.— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 31, 2018
Representing @umichbball & @UMichAthletics on the French Riviera today! #CollegeColorsDay #AllezLesBleu 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/Cf4XDBRX5H— Amy Yaklich (@mrsamyyak) August 31, 2018
2018 Michigan Prediction:— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) August 31, 2018
10-2.
Defense is one of the nation's best. U-M has a strong run game with Higdon/Evans. Patterson an upgrade at QB.
But the OTs are too much of a liability, and there are too many tough opponents to completely cover that blemish.
Every game. Every call. Everywhere!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 31, 2018
Listen to @jimbrandstatter on the call tomorrow and all season long on @tunein.
Click here: https://t.co/mSoJbRU2Oc pic.twitter.com/Vbs7Fi8uwD
Lots happened in the past week, both with the team AND in recruiting. Check out everything you may have missed here! https://t.co/DTwWvQe01T pic.twitter.com/UyajEuNvKC— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) August 31, 2018
This is Jeff i met him at camp michigania and hes a giant and he is really nice!He played for Michigan and the Lions and was O tackle! Thanks for letting me take a picture with you Jeff! Im at camp with some Mott kids like me and its awesome! @UMichFootball @GoTeamIMPACT @Lions pic.twitter.com/BQauh6RDAR— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) August 31, 2018
The first full CFB weekend is upon us. @adamgorney has some advice as you set your @YahooFantasy lineups https://t.co/hycHytq1PB pic.twitter.com/7Wr629qA5H— Bill Trocchi (@billtrocchi) August 31, 2018
#DYK - Michigan had 21 alums play in the NHL last season.#FridayFacts // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9zaM8IQqRu— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 31, 2018
I did zipline at camp michigania. Im here with Mott kids like me! I was scared but I found my courage & bravery for my @PirateFootball & my @UMichFootball brothers. Guys I was crazy scared but wanted to be strong like you my football brothers! who are gonna win! @GoTeamIMPACT pic.twitter.com/w2MLmQCNVy— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) August 31, 2018
We got a look at the future of U-M men's cross country this morning at the Michigan Open.— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) August 31, 2018
The next generation of Wolverines has officially taken the torch.
RECAP: https://t.co/ffAZr5m9yd pic.twitter.com/TlKc3DNZvc
ICYMI: Here's a quick look at the in-uniform results from this morning's Michigan open for both the men & women.— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) August 31, 2018
FULL RECAPS:
M - https://t.co/ffAZr5m9yd
W - https://t.co/Ovo29DBVHN pic.twitter.com/BXqtG92tua
Just think of everyone who DIDN'T make Ben's @FloTrack Mount Rushmore, too:— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) August 31, 2018
Olympic medalist Brian Diemer
Boston Marathon winner Greg Meyer
Olympian Brad Barquist
3x NCAA Champ John Scherer
Coach Ron Warhurst
Ben Flanagan himself#History #Tradition #ThisIsMichigan #GoBlue https://t.co/pSNK2wNsWu
Quote of the day
Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Nuggets
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Staff Predictions at Notre Dame
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Every Phase of the U-M/Notre Dame Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1, Pre-Notre Dame Edition
• Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: Remembering When Michigan Taught Notre Dame to Play Football ... Literally
---
