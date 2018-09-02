Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Vfssvtwouaajkvxzghij
Shea Patterson completed 20 of 30 passes for 227 yards.
AP Images

Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i

"We set the first return up and then one hit pretty good. I knew once I got going, nobody was going to catch me. Our philosophy is see a little, see a lot, and that’s what I did. When I broke the first arm tackle, I was off to the races."
— Sophomore Ambry Thomas on his 99-yard kick return.

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

{{ article.author_name }}