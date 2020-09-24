 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He's just a really great guy."
— Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards on Jay Harbaugh

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's Understanding Of Gattis' Offense '100 Times Better' Than 2019

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Raves About Joe Milton & The Progress He's Made

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan DE Commit Kechaun Bennett On Scheme Fit, Don Brown, More

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Coaching Points From Jay Harbaugh Help Donovan Edwards Have Big Game

Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: Inside the Numbers: Projecting Michigan's Record in 2020

