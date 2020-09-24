TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24
Tweets of the day
Go blue😉 https://t.co/NcOD4fYCLY— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) September 23, 2020
Just your daily reminder that Trey’s block was clean pic.twitter.com/2ESmZlMqiU— The Prattle (@PrattleThe) September 23, 2020
Just the start 💯 https://t.co/a3q7zXXoAj— Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) September 23, 2020
When you stop chasing the wrong things you give the right things a chance to catch you. #Attacktheday #GoBlue🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) September 23, 2020
That #0 jersey looks dope.— Garrett Fishaw (@MGoFish) September 23, 2020
(📸 @UMichFootball) pic.twitter.com/lQfnmNfwBg
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's Understanding Of Gattis' Offense '100 Times Better' Than 2019
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Raves About Joe Milton & The Progress He's Made
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan DE Commit Kechaun Bennett On Scheme Fit, Don Brown, More
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Coaching Points From Jay Harbaugh Help Donovan Edwards Have Big Game
• Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: Inside the Numbers: Projecting Michigan's Record in 2020
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook