“Going back, the first game I ever played in was when Minnesota came here. That really lights a fire underneath me, and I’m going to transfer it to the younger guys on the team. Guys can worry about who’s playing what teams, who we’re playing, but all it comes down to is treating every opponent no matter who it is with the utmost respect, going in with the utmost violence and trying to win every game as much as you can … dominate the line of scrimmage for us.”

— Michigan fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, discussing U-M's season-opening game at Minnesota on Oct. 24