 Michigan Wolverines football center Andrew Vastardis spoke on Jon Jansen's podcast about his excitement for the season.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Going back, the first game I ever played in was when Minnesota came here. That really lights a fire underneath me, and I’m going to transfer it to the younger guys on the team. Guys can worry about who’s playing what teams, who we’re playing, but all it comes down to is treating every opponent no matter who it is with the utmost respect, going in with the utmost violence and trying to win every game as much as you can … dominate the line of scrimmage for us.”
— Michigan fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, discussing U-M's season-opening game at Minnesota on Oct. 24
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Quick Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan Commits in Action

• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live High School Updates Surrounding Michigan's top Commits and Targets

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Recapping the Week in Football Recruiting

• Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports: Ranking the top 10 Leagues in College Basketball Entering the 2020-21 Season

---

{{ article.author_name }}