The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 26
Tweets of the day
🚨 NEW PODCAST ALERT 🚨— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 25, 2020
Senior OL @andrewv68 stops by to discuss the intricacies of this unique offseason, the transition back to a more normal offseason set-up, his impressions of the 2020 schedule, and his thoughts on the team as a whole.
〽️🎙 » https://t.co/gZTpqPTwNj pic.twitter.com/vD38UnBZ1O
A reminder that we have a full season of Michigan Football Classics airing on @971theticketxyt each Saturday (until B1G Football kicks off), beginning at 11:30 a.m.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 25, 2020
Tune in tomorrow for that *classic* 1979 victory over Indiana.
It's Wangler to Carter: The Indiana Miracle! pic.twitter.com/JaEahQaLET
I believe we can use the adversity we face as a tool to serve others! Thanks for having me on #theburnpodcast Ben. Grateful for your friendship! https://t.co/GNVzkgYDat— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) September 25, 2020
Uhhhhhh https://t.co/rZlnb6N7nA pic.twitter.com/q2LzXOzln7— Noah Neidlinger (@candor_for_sale) September 25, 2020
🔥Don’t have pop ups? Instead use trash cans to practice flipping your hips and turning the corner.— Craig Roh (@craigroh) September 25, 2020
Here’s a great drill that only uses 2 trash cans…. pic.twitter.com/HUY7f2a7tv
🐐👑— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
So awesome to see Michigan commits JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) and Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) compete tonight #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iBSh1ebA6C
Final: IMG 45, Ravenwood 14— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan LB commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) bounces off tacklers on this kickoff return #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vWEjIZsQh4— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan OL commit Greg Crippen (@gregcrippen) working at center as IMG rushes for another TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xUqmkZkl29— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan LB commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) was coming for JJ again. Brings the heat and forces the incompletion. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LrqX8bplxE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan LB commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) gets Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) back with the sack. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v8X41SnDO6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan OL commit Greg Crippen (@gregcrippen) at center as IMG rushes for a TD. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GYYG1z5mJS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) getting the troops fired up. Blood all over his sleeve. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X4oSS0e7dh— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) picks up seven. Michigan commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) in pursuit #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5DVUq0uJiK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) picks up a first with his legs #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hw72zfXT22— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) with a strike, but Michigan commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) prevents the first with a stop. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s7wcfmmF2R— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 26, 2020
It's almost time 📍— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 25, 2020
👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/EeWIDow8FN
It's Friday! @TheWolverineMag staff will be back on the road watching Michigan commits and targets in action this weekend.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 25, 2020
Me — IMG vs. Ravenwood@CSayf23 — Belleville vs. Fordson @AustinFox42 — East Lansing vs. River Rouge
Chicago ✈️ Nashville— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 25, 2020
Just touched down... Feels good to be back home!— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) September 26, 2020
Had to leave something for the boys last night. Soon enough those pictures will have us in the background #GoBlue https://t.co/dWNoBmK8sq— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) September 25, 2020
In case you weren't able to tune in last night to the replay of our win against Penn State in 2019 - here is the goal that won it for us!!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/oOM9rrV1o7— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 25, 2020
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Quick Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan Commits in Action
• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live High School Updates Surrounding Michigan's top Commits and Targets
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Recapping the Week in Football Recruiting
• Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports: Ranking the top 10 Leagues in College Basketball Entering the 2020-21 Season
