News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Ohio State at Michigan

Sport: Volleyball

When: 2:00 PM

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“When you’re down and your back is against the wall, you’ve got to come out and fight. You’ve got to sustain and work harder. You’ve got to work smarter and be tougher, mentally and physically. That’s the only way to do it in our opinion. They really set themselves to doing that, so that’s one week. Now you go about doing it another week.”
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after the 52-0 victory over Rutgers

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Crushes Rutgers in Bounce-Back Game, 52-0

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 52, Rutgers 0 — Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football in a 52-0 win Over Rutgers

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Videos: Jim Harbaugh, Patterson, More

• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Early Feedback on Josh Gattis' Move to Sideline Extremely Positive for Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}