Michigan on TV
What: Ohio State at Michigan
Sport: Volleyball
When: 2:00 PM
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
This is exactly what we needed.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 29, 2019
Our guys react to the W over Rutgers. 👇
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7C82idq9QM
ALL 7 Touchdowns from the 52-0 win over Rutgers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/J2BNgWA4O6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 28, 2019
The Michigan offense put together 476 total yards en route to 52 points.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 29, 2019
The Top Offensive Plays from the W over Rutgers! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ghu5Veyf9w
Michigan vs. Rutgers— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 29, 2019
Behind-the-scenes » https://t.co/JD5UNwGvv5#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/GDKUNGwJDz
We can only list players as one position on the roster but please note that all of our quarterbacks are also running backs.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 28, 2019
Thank you and have a pleasant day. https://t.co/3akE7eqzNM
Today we celebrate 150 years of College Football. The most iconic helmet, period. #GoBlue | #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/Ysh6uyE54o— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 28, 2019
September 29, 2019
The 289th consecutive game with over 100,000 at Michigan Stadium!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 28, 2019
Thank You! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XvP1tbN6oM
💥💥 @McGrone_Strong pic.twitter.com/CbdIGwXXSr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 28, 2019
Daxton Hill played a great game, but Ambry Thomas was coaching him up on the field all game. Love seeing the veterans helping out the freshmen. pic.twitter.com/AcgSlKBDH3— Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) September 29, 2019
Get it ! pic.twitter.com/RMsspdLWdc— MVictors (@MVictors) September 28, 2019
Giles Jackson scores his first touchdown of his college career.— Jesús Cano (@Juice_Cano) September 28, 2019
pic.twitter.com/nm5odM2g8j
Congratulations to my young dawg @gilesjackson__ on getting his first ever college touchdown! Yeahhhhhh G✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/gc3lO3DzGv— βLUΣPRIΠT JΔΨ 🦹🏾♂️ (@BluePrintJay) September 28, 2019
Punter on Saturday, Political Science major every day. 📚@UMichFootball P @will_hart_4 was today's Academic Ambitions honoree.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 29, 2019
BTN x @SoFi pic.twitter.com/00lCS6CoZb
Joe Milton smiling like he knew he was about to score a TD. pic.twitter.com/i5pRU6wyPt— Tyler Carlton (@tylerdcarlton) September 29, 2019
Trust the process ✨🖤 pic.twitter.com/MmPuuMjuXY— Mike Barrett💰 (@mikebarrett_MB1) September 29, 2019
@_Uche35 Thank you. This South Florida kid won’t forget this moment. pic.twitter.com/fxjgDME6UU— DL (@dlevin315) September 29, 2019
Go blue 🤟🏽 #truss— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) September 28, 2019
2020 @umichbball Commit @iamzebjackson1 Is Gonna Be Dangerous This Year For @MVABasketball With Cade Cunningham & Scottie Barnes!! @HoopExchange Fall Festival pic.twitter.com/UchJw2whRM— GreenLightViews (@GreenLightViews) September 29, 2019
Report: Jets to sign Connor to seven-year contract https://t.co/DzqU0QtfOD— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) September 29, 2019
Congrats Kyle . Well deserved . Good luck to you and the Jets this year . 〽️Go Blue ! 🏒🥅🚨
Congrats on extension, K.C.!#ProBlue https://t.co/cIr7MI24lk— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 29, 2019
Jack Becker focusing in on the last 8 days before the season begins 👀#GoBue pic.twitter.com/BFB2YYUxZN— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 29, 2019
Fifth-ranked St. Frances Academy rushes past No. 12 St. Joseph Regional. 💪— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 28, 2019
✍️ https://t.co/L52VNKAqAs pic.twitter.com/QU6cNJg7m7
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Crushes Rutgers in Bounce-Back Game, 52-0
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 52, Rutgers 0 — Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football in a 52-0 win Over Rutgers
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Videos: Jim Harbaugh, Patterson, More
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Early Feedback on Josh Gattis' Move to Sideline Extremely Positive for Michigan
