“When you’re down and your back is against the wall, you’ve got to come out and fight. You’ve got to sustain and work harder. You’ve got to work smarter and be tougher, mentally and physically. That’s the only way to do it in our opinion. They really set themselves to doing that, so that’s one week. Now you go about doing it another week.”

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after the 52-0 victory over Rutgers