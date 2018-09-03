The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3
Tweets of the day
All is not lost, everyone.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 2, 2018
Get back to the drawing board, as Karan Higdon says, and go win the #B1G East. pic.twitter.com/UNguRFoq22
Just the beginning. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NJ4Sf4u54T— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 2, 2018
At a minimum, QB has to know where is protection is. In this case, Left. If he doesn’t (or can’t) change it, he’s got to get rid of it. Beatty blocked the right guy, the inside threat. So many ways to address this, but wasn’t.— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) September 3, 2018
Perhaps the most surprising stat from the Michigan-Notre Dame game: Total yards: Michigan 307, Notre Dame 302.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 2, 2018
And here's another, the generally useless but still surprising Time of Possession: UM 31:33, ND 28:27.
You could win bar bets with those numbers.
Goals still in tact. Games still to be played. Adjustments to be made. Championships to be won. @Chase_Winovich #ComebackSZN #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cBrlmTdqRQ— Connor Stalions (@CPStalions) September 2, 2018
NBC announces that Notre Dame-Michigan got a 4.51 overnight rating, the best overnight of any college football game yesterday. That rating tied for the best NBC rating for Notre Dame football in 12 years. That was the Michigan game in ’06.— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 2, 2018
My dawg @beenice28 got an INT last night! His first of many! @UMichFootball ❤️🙏🏻 Love you boy. pic.twitter.com/kL5Ic5XX9x— Tucker Vasher (@tuckervasher) September 2, 2018
Patriots claimed two WRs off waivers: Chad Hansen from the Jets and Amara Darboh from the Seahawks.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2018
Guess this isn’t targeting tho? Lol https://t.co/iuK4WbnfRG— Sean Mckeon (@Mckeon_Sean) September 2, 2018
🦍.... pic.twitter.com/7pg5sYgaTi— Robert Hanna (@cityrob_305) September 2, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Expert Roundtable Following the ND Loss
• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat
• Kevin Duffy, Boston Herald: Patriots add WRs Amara Darboh, Chad Hansen to Active Roster
---
