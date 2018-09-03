Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Shea Patterson completed 20 of 30 passes for 227 yards.
AP Images
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The quarterbacks aren't the issue. We're still wondering what the offensive identity is. Harbaugh was lining up with tight ends and fullbacks early on here, and now we're seeing spread formations, empty sets and zone read plays — maybe that's the basis of what they're doing now. My question is what is Michigan's base offense?"
— Doug Skene on Chris Balas' Sunday morning podcast.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Expert Roundtable Following the ND Loss

• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat

• Kevin Duffy, Boston Herald: Patriots add WRs Amara Darboh, Chad Hansen to Active Roster

