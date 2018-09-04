The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 4
Tweets of the day
No more important game than the next. Saturday will be the seventh ever meeting between U-M and Western Michigan.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2018
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/GaEBQbjpuk#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xuiaUF1bRf
Jim Harbaugh said he wasn't aware of Michigan's 17-game winless streak in road games against ranked opponents.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 3, 2018
"I feel like we've won some big games on the road. But what we focus on is the next game, and that's what we're up and at it doing." pic.twitter.com/00pfbZRcYe
Joey Galloway just said Shea Patterson didn’t look comfortable in the game... flat out wrong.— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) September 4, 2018
Also, in 2015, Michigan opened the season on the road vs. a pretty good Utah team and lost, wait for it, 24-17 after scoring a late TD. That team then shut out 3 straight foes, was outplayed only one other game (OSU), and finished 10-3.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) September 3, 2018
So, again, let's see what happens.
Actually, four of the last five Big Ten champions lost their first game of the season in the first four weeks https://t.co/1XTtrZfwm8— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) September 3, 2018
U-M ranks No. 2 in Forbes’ annual ranking of top public universities — up two spots from No. 4 in 2017.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 3, 2018
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/FmXjSrwSgQ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VCX0eggtNB
Fresh 〽️ for the new season.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6qTaogkjHa— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 3, 2018
Captain @Jcecconi9 days until opening night.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ShtSB9AXwZ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 4, 2018
Maize and Blue Christmas featuring @Jumpman23! #goblue pic.twitter.com/bx79SSVxAn— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 3, 2018
.@daniellerauchy was pretty excited about that new T-shirt! #goblue pic.twitter.com/DSEGjtiiZS— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 3, 2018
Today's match vs. Canisius has been postponed due to ongoing weather. More details to follow.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) September 3, 2018
Crib me🤒🤒〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/jmi13A6elX— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) September 3, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Monday Presser: What we Learned From the Players
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Harbaugh, Four Players Address the Media
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football vs. Notre Dame: Upon Further Review
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh — 'It's Important to Stay Accountable'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Talks Two-Minute Offense Tempo, More
