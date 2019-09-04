News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 4

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"A great read! Bacon dives into the cheating in college football recruiting and hopefully initiates a national dialogue that wakes up the NCAA. 5 Stars!"
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, referring to John U. Bacon's new book 'Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football.' The book hit stores yesterday.
Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5

Headlines

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: McCaffrey Expands on U-M's two-Quarterback System This Evening

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score: Snap Counts and Player Grades From U-M's win Over MTSU

• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Patterson Excelled When Asked to Throw vs. MTSU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: On 5-Star Walker Kessler, Jaden Springer Visits

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Landing Jaden Springer Would be a Gamechanger

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}