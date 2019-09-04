The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 4
Tweets of the day
VIDEO RECAP: Game One | Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee State#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/B7sPiVNRjy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2019
Working to be our BEST. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WcehwoA4OR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2019
Shea Patterson and Sean McKeon are enjoying their senior years together, sharing everything from touchdowns to roller coasters.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2019
STORY » https://t.co/YLYHU1MjhA #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/A3t9qKRFQa
A great read! Bacon dives into the cheating in college Football recruiting and hopefully initiates a national dialogue that wakes up the NCAA. 5 Stars! https://t.co/QL7jHLITDg— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 3, 2019
Starting tonight. Very excited about it. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uETmUIej6N— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) September 4, 2019
The best atmosphere in college football!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 3, 2019
A @UMichFootball game day experience courtesy of junior forward @Jack_Becker7. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q2zzvRVvy7
S/O to @Balas_Wolverine & @AustinFox42. I've never worked with team guys that produce so much content, actual insider info and analysis.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 3, 2019
Interested in covering Michigan recruiting part-time or know someone that would be? Hit me up in the DM. Some experience required.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 3, 2019
Jaden Springer and family would like to say THANK YOU to the entire Michigan staff and players. Michigan is a special place. God bless and Go Blue! @umichbball @JuwanHoward @PhilMartelli pic.twitter.com/9x0vofN367— Barbarita (@BarbieS1009) September 3, 2019
Also pleased to report OVERTIME currently holds the top three spots on Amazon's list of bestselling football books: the hardcover, audible, and kindle versions, then Friday Night Lights. I'll take it. Thank you, readers!— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 3, 2019
Were ready for you! pic.twitter.com/dfcpWUUCJH— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 3, 2019
New @Johnubacon book? New Bacon book. Known John several years from the RichRod days. His books never miss. Can’t wait to get started. pic.twitter.com/HOIdTNcnnh— Moose (@TopherThinks) September 3, 2019
Year 4 coming soon...👀💕 pic.twitter.com/bRiBUXJs4C— Zeb Jackson (@iamzebjackson1) September 4, 2019
We are excited to announce we offer @CharlesWoodson wine, Intercept 🍷! See you soon! pic.twitter.com/Vtm5KKeEn3— Stillwater Grill BR (@StillwaterBR) September 3, 2019
Chase Winovich, from his @UMichFootball days. Before new #Patriots teammate @TomBrady started chopping his hair off...https://t.co/jWkNB332GQ pic.twitter.com/QLSGsVOiQY— Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) September 3, 2019
7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fduaPCPbmX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2019
If you love Michigan football, you'll love these 🏈 membership benefits. Join today and take advantage of them throughout the season. https://t.co/czhgSbc6A6— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 3, 2019
It’s BACK TO SCHOOL! #GoBlue 〽️📚 pic.twitter.com/W1Macyuxlj— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2019
Any F-R-I-E-N-D-S fans out there?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 3, 2019
We’ve got a special offer for an upcoming @umichvball match for tickets and a mug.
But one of you lucky folks can get that for FREE! Just send us your favorite moment from FRIENDS!
“Could this BE any cooler!?"#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kI5H7Nm7Gv
Michigan this weekend 🤩 #goblue〽️— Kaden Saunders⚡️ (@KSaunders03) September 3, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: McCaffrey Expands on U-M's two-Quarterback System This Evening
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score: Snap Counts and Player Grades From U-M's win Over MTSU
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Patterson Excelled When Asked to Throw vs. MTSU
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: On 5-Star Walker Kessler, Jaden Springer Visits
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Landing Jaden Springer Would be a Gamechanger
---
