The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 5
Tweets of the day
After opening the week in South Bend, @CoachJim4UM talked with @BradGalli WXYZ about seeing opportunity in the season, and having big goals still intact.#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/g0Sn4DJOl4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 4, 2018
Tickets for the film’s World Premiere are now on sale at @michigantheater! The screening is scheduled for 7:00 PM on Friday, October 5. This is a special, one-night-only Homecoming event, and we expect to SELL OUT. Tickets are available to the public. Buy them now! pic.twitter.com/97uMvJqJB8— The Bob Ufer Story (@BobUferFilm) September 4, 2018
Setbacks allow for comebacks. Thats what sports are and why we love to play the game.-Rashan#GetBetter #GoBlue3 #RahGary pic.twitter.com/hsgrsANzHm— Rashan Gary ™ (@RashanAGary) September 4, 2018
When someone in the media calls you James 😂 pic.twitter.com/3VBXb9K2Zl— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 5, 2018
In the newest episode of the @AEDPodcast, Coach Jack talks about how @UMichFootball cannot dwell on the loss to @NDFootball and how the team can move on from it.— PodcastOneSportsNet (@PC1Sportsnet) September 4, 2018
Listen to the full Attack Each Day podcast here: https://t.co/w4aAONKEjS pic.twitter.com/eGAJ4gWplF
Hardest/cutest 4th & 1st graders in the land! 💪👊😘— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 4, 2018
The stoop picture is one of my all time favorites haha #DadLife pic.twitter.com/FlK2ga10qB
Singing “It’s the First Day of School” to the tune of “1st of tha Month” waking up the girls...they are not impressed 🤷♂️ #DadLife #SummersOver 😝💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/pHsJlV2is4— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 4, 2018
U-M’s 583,000 alumni worldwide can now access a growing list of more than 90 faculty-led online learning experiences through #MichiganOnline for free. #URecord https://t.co/AX4zBcd0jW pic.twitter.com/At7D9kVnIq— University of Michigan (@UMich) September 4, 2018
Minneapolis Minnesota! #goblue pic.twitter.com/hiM1lgPHWT— Amanda Schuh (@DrASchuh) September 1, 2018
Top 5 tomorrow at 2:30!!🙏🏾🙏🏾— Isaiah Fos🔑 (@IFoskey) September 4, 2018
#NewCoverPhoto 〽️ pic.twitter.com/34vJuaIi0X— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 4, 2018
Had to make sure we had all the new @Jumpman23 gear for the first day of @UMich classes! pic.twitter.com/9lm5ybm8Az— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 4, 2018
SCHEDULE IS OUT! We've got three scheduled meets at Canham Natatorium this year, beginning Sept. 28-29 vs. Oakland. Northwestern (October) and Ohio State (January) also visit.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) September 4, 2018
MORE: https://t.co/VAGRjFjpp4#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yUnOrZvoXW
.@UMichStudents: Do you want to continue athletics at a high level?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 4, 2018
Do you have what it takes to be a Champion?
Do you want to be part of a TEAM of the Leaders and Best?
Come to tonight's Informational Sessions to learn how YOU can be a D-I athlete at Michigan! @umichrowing pic.twitter.com/29VRoHhvaV
U-M's @fordschool is launching a new Master of Public Affairs graduate degree program: https://t.co/4dvQzHOCex pic.twitter.com/z9w7MPFu5U— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 4, 2018
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Gil, Hawkins, Martin and Ross Speak at Schembechler
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16 — September Edition
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Is Nico Collins U-M's Best Receiver?
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Third Down Letdown vs. Notre Dame
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Updating Which Former Michigan Football Players Made 2018 NFL Rosters
