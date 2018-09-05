Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Sophomore linebacker Josh Ross rotated series with redshirt sophomore Devin Gil on Saturday.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We watched the Michigan game as a family over the weekend, including the grandkids — some of those youngsters may have heard words they hadn’t heard before."
— Jack Harbaugh on the 'Attack Each day' podcast.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Gil, Hawkins, Martin and Ross Speak at Schembechler

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16 — September Edition

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Is Nico Collins U-M's Best Receiver?

• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Third Down Letdown vs. Notre Dame

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Updating Which Former Michigan Football Players Made 2018 NFL Rosters

