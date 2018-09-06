Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i
Hdowhbgewo5iid8fhrat
Mike Zordich noted yesterday how his cornerbacks simply 'need to make plays.'
Brandon Brown
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I would say for the first quarter, [we played] pretty bad. After that, they settled in and played well. If I knew [why], it would never have happened. I don’t know — I have no idea what happened. It’s the simplest things — the first third down, things we do probably 15 or 20 times in practice, we didn’t do it. Why, I have no idea."
— Mike Zordich, assessing his cornerbacks against Notre Dame.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: McElwain and Zordich Assess Their Position Groups

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score — Notre Dame 24, Michigan Football 17

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Corners Coach Mike Zordich — 'Got to Make Plays'

• Dustin Schutte, Saturday Tradition: Michigan's President on Harbaugh's Future: He's not on the hot Seat

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}