"I would say for the first quarter, [we played] pretty bad. After that, they settled in and played well. If I knew [why], it would never have happened. I don’t know — I have no idea what happened. It’s the simplest things — the first third down, things we do probably 15 or 20 times in practice, we didn’t do it. Why, I have no idea."

— Mike Zordich, assessing his cornerbacks against Notre Dame.