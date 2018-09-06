The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 6
Tweets of the day
Will @UMichFootball bounce back in Week 2?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 5, 2018
They come home to Ann Arbor as in-state Western Michigan visits the Big 🏠: pic.twitter.com/gJVW3O5BYf
We are heading back to The Big House this weekend!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 5, 2018
Why do you love coming to games at Michigan Stadium? REPLY with #BigHouseStory. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IQIhZVf2xi
.@DrMarkSchlissel on @CoachJim4UM: "He's not on the hot seat. He's under contract for four more years." #econclub— Detroit EconomicClub (@deteconomicclub) September 5, 2018
FOR SATURDAY: Two A-10 Warthogs from the 107th Fighter Squadron of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, will conduct the flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem. #GoBlue | #AFFlyover pic.twitter.com/Fj7EMN8rod— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 5, 2018
Former Wolverines Ty Isaac (RB; Birmingham) and Matt Godin (DL; San Antonio) among the first 100 players signed to @TheAAF. #ProBlue https://t.co/h7HqHgxZ2e— Chad Shepard (@UMShep) September 5, 2018
#WallpaperWednesday 〽️🏒 pic.twitter.com/q0Qw7OO9MF— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 5, 2018
This reinforces my conundrum that I think Michigan is better than most think after the ND loss, but the OTs are just as bad as everyone thinks and could cause the entire year to derail.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) September 5, 2018
My first time to schembechler hall, glick and the field during my first year as a Wolverine! I'm so lucky to be a part of this team and so grateful! Next year is my last year and I will be thankful for every moment. Go blue! pic.twitter.com/lDpwzShbQd— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 5, 2018
No where I'd rather be. pic.twitter.com/1nVJDKLqoZ— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 5, 2018
Welcome back to campus, @UMichStudents!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 5, 2018
As we get ready for the first home game of the season, join us this Friday at the Alumni Center for free food and drinks, games, and more. pic.twitter.com/v6aZGwYI4l
.@UMichiganAI's newly launched Michigan Online offers online course and series certificates to #UMalumni at no cost. Learn more: https://t.co/8PYvyexNe9 #HereToLearn pic.twitter.com/aNAhVMCP4j— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 5, 2018
#HomeSweetHome #GoBlue https://t.co/MW2nsQLTJ2— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) September 5, 2018
The gang’s back together! #goblue pic.twitter.com/CScu5jFUDW— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 5, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: McElwain and Zordich Assess Their Position Groups
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score — Notre Dame 24, Michigan Football 17
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Corners Coach Mike Zordich — 'Got to Make Plays'
• Dustin Schutte, Saturday Tradition: Michigan's President on Harbaugh's Future: He's not on the hot Seat
---
